Bolsonaro says it will determine the reduction of the light tariff flag | Economy



President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) – Alan Santos/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) Alan Santos/PR

Posted 15/10/2021 08:11 | Updated 10/15/2021 08:21

Brasília – President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said last Thursday, the 14th, that he will determine the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to change the electricity tariff flag to lower it to a lower value as of next month. The statement was made during a speech at the Global Millennium Conference, an event that brings together evangelical churches.

“We were on the verge of collapse. We could not transmit panic to society. It hurts to authorize Minister Bento [Albuquerque], Minas e Energia, to decree the red flag. It hurts the heart, we know how difficult electricity is. I’m going to determine that he goes back to the normal flag starting next month,” said the president, without going into details about what would be the intended reduction.

The country is facing the biggest water crisis in 91 years, which has affected the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants. In this scenario, the energy cost increases because it is necessary to activate the thermoelectric plants, which are more expensive. In August, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced the creation of a new tariff flag on the electricity bill, called the water scarcity flag. The extra fee is now R$14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (KWh) consumed and came into effect from September 1st, remaining in effect until April of next year.

Created in 2015 by Aneel, the tariff flags reflect the variable costs of electricity generation and are divided into levels. They indicate how much it is costing the National Interconnected System (SIN) to generate the energy used in homes, commercial establishments and industries. When the electricity bill is calculated by the green flag, it means that the bill is not increased.

The yellow flag means that energy generation conditions are not favorable and the bill is increased by R$1,874 per 100 kWh consumed. The red flag shows that it is more expensive to generate energy in that period. The red flag is split into two tiers. At the first level, the additional amount charged becomes proportional to consumption at the rate of R$3,971 per 100 kWh; level 2 applies the ratio of R$ 9,492 per 100 kWh. Above the red flag is the water scarcity flag, currently in effect.

Earlier, minister Bento Albuquerque reiterated that the country is not at risk of energy rationing due to the severe water crisis. According to him, since last year the government has been monitoring the situation and taking the necessary measures to guarantee energy supply. The statement was made during the opening of the 40th edition of the National Foreign Trade Meeting (ENAEX) 2021, promoted by the Brazilian Foreign Trade Association (AEB).