Boninho denounces sale of places at BBB22 for R$ 250: “Sad”

Director of Big Brother Brasil, Boninho denounced the sale of vacancies to enter the next edition of the reality show, scheduled to air in January 2022.

In his Instagram Stories, Boninho shared a screenshot of a counter attributed to a man named Claudemir. He would be responsible for selling spots on the reality show.

The director also showed a screenshot of a conversation on Claudemir’s WhatsApp with a person, in which he says he manages to put the person interested in a face-to-face interview to enter the “direct” reality, without having to register.

“The registration fee for the classroom is 250 reais. We opened today, we were given 10 places by the director of ‘BBB’. We open now at 4pm. There have already been four registrations, we have six [vagas]”, claims Claudemir.

Boninho said it was sad that they were “selling interviews”, and asked the public to be careful not to fall for this robbery.

Registration for BBB22 ended in September and, with the exception of the famous ones from the “cabin” team, the way to enter Globo’s program is through registration. However, there is never any charge to try for a chance to enter the competition for the R$1.5 million prize.

