Boninho warns of scammers who offer fake jobs on ‘BBB’: ‘Don’t fall for this chat’

Director of “Big Brother Brasil”, Boninho warned to prevent people from falling into scams in relation to vacancies in the next edition of the reality show. To illustrate the situation, he shared, on social networks, a print in which negotiations were carried out for the interested party to participate in the stages of choosing participants. The promise, of course, was false.

In the registration published by the director, up to a fee of R$250 is charged just for enrollment in the program – which could be done free of charge over the internet, within the deadlines established by the production.

Read more: Juliette’s former affair opens her profile on the web and keeps photos with the producer: ‘Tranquilo não está’

Jojo Todynho ends up with a boyfriend after two months and reveals that she ‘was in love’: ‘There was no way’

“Don’t fall for this conversation. We’ve already warned you that this doesn’t exist. Don’t believe in anyone who promises you a spot in ‘Big Brother Brasil”, warned Boninho.

Boninho showed one of the negotiations that take place Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Recently, Boninho made official the name of Tadeu Schmidt in charge of the next edition of the reality show. He will replace James Leifert.

Tadeu Schmidt and Boninho Photo: Reproduction – Instagram