Botafogo reaffirms interest in agreement, but lawyers say club did not seek Loco Abreu | firefight

Botafogo spoke again about the lawsuit filed by Loco Abreu. In August, the club was denied an appeal and was convicted of bad faith in the process in which the attacker charges nearly R$ 6 million. The decision was reversed on Thursday, but the athlete’s lawyers rejected the club’s speech.

According to Botafogo, “Judge Karenina David Campos de Souza e Silva, of the 35th Civil Court of the TJ of Rio, denied the claim presented by the lawyers of former athlete Loco Abreu alleging ‘bad faith’ by the club in her defense in the process”.

– Botafogo continues to discuss the values ​​presented in the process and reiterates its interest in reaching a fair deal with Loco Abreu, idol of the Alvinegra fans and former athlete of the club. However, it disagrees and does not recognize what is being pleaded by its lawyers, as there is unacceptable pecuniary excess and without material support – said the club.

On the part of the Uruguayan, however, the club’s version was not well accepted. In contact with the report, the office Prado & Oliveira Advogados Associados, which represents Loco, stated that Bota never answered the idol to seek an agreement.

“The lawyers representing Loco Abreu clarify that they were not contacted by Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas for any kind of agreement regarding the debt.

Before starting the litigation, the club was duly notified and did not even respond.

The process follows its natural course and the amounts charged are in accordance with the contractual parameters.”

The process has been in court for four years, and the former alvinegro player collects rights that would not have been deposited between 2013 and 2014. Botafogo had already questioned the amount requested by Loco Abreu and even asked an expert to assess the charge, the which was authorized by the judge.

However, the calculation was considered correct, and Botafogo was sentenced to pay a fine for bad faith litigation for interfering with the progress of the process. The club appealed and won.

Recently, Loco Abreu was invited by the club to participate in a Botafogo TV broadcast. The Uruguayan played the pre-match of the match against CSA, on September 23rd.

