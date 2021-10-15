Botafogo’s out-of-home use goes up with Enderson Moreira, but posture still doesn’t excite

In the last match by Serie B, O Botafogo he couldn’t have a good performance and was tied 0-0 with the cruise, at independence. With the arrival of Enderson Moreira, the performance of the team away from home improved compared to Marcelo Chamusca. However, despite occupying the second place in the championship, Alvinegro has only the 13th best campaign as a visitor.

One of the criticisms of Chamusca’s work at Botafogo was its use outside the home. With the former coach, Alvinegro didn’t even win a game when he wasn’t under his field command. There were 6 games as a visitor, with 3 defeats and 3 draws. Utilization of 16.7%.

Under the command of Enderson Moreira, there were 8 matches, with 3 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses. 50% leverage. Thus, the numbers have improved, but the posture and performance of the team on the field are still not convincing. Against Cruzeiro, in the last round, Botafogo had a very weak performance and built only two goal chances.

Serie B is a highly disputed competition and, for a team that aims to be among the top four, guaranteeing points away from home is also fundamental. For example, not counting Botafogo, the top five in the table, are the same five teams that have the best campaign as a visitor in the championship. However, on the other hand, Botafogo is the best client.

There are only eight games left for Botafogo until the end of Serie B. They will be very decisive matches for the fight for the so desired access. Of these eight rounds, four will be played away from home. In particular, two are direct confrontations by the G4: against Goiás, and the derby against Vasco. In addition to the teams already mentioned, Alvinegro will face, away from home, Ponte Preta and Brasil de Pelotas.