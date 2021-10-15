Brazil enters the sights of billionaire Japanese conglomerate | Computing

Brazilian innovations that unlock traditional businesses are the main bet of one of the most powerful investment funds on the planet. This assessment is made by Rodrigo Baer, ​​one of the partners of the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank. According to him, the startup circuit in the country is in turmoil, with many opportunities.

The effervescence is confirmed in the numbers: the company intended to allocate US$ 5 billion to Latin America over three years, but the undertaking materialized before that. Reinforcement came: another $3 billion through growth initiatives (that is, those that encourage the growth of smaller companies).

🔎 iPhone 13 arrives in Brazil with more memory and battery; know the prices

1 of 2 Startup Summit 2021 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Startup Summit 2021 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Baer lists activities that have entered SoftBank’s radar – and accounts:

Communication and productivity. Do you know Slack? Widely used by many organizations, it has belonged to Salesforce since 2021, in a business that approached US$28 billion. The alternative, under development in Porto Alegre, is Rocketchat, with the differential of having open source (open source).

Corporate workflow, through a platform that integrates, for example, purchasing processes. This is the case of Pipefy, from Curitiba.

Banks are famous for using old data processing solutions called mainframes. Pismo, from São Paulo, attacks on this front with a lighter and cheaper service. It was adopted by Iti, from Itaú, by BTG+ and by B3.

Baer gave the interview during the Startup Summit, which takes place in Florianópolis from October 14th to 15th. He believes that Brazil is advancing in the development of an innovation ecosystem.

According to the executive, new technological solutions – from companies to companies – have a direct impact on the speed of innovation. For example, replacing the mainframe with cloud banking reduces the development time for a new feature from “tens of thousands of hours” to somewhere between 120 and 130 hours.

In addition, you can quickly test new functionality with a small customer base. Baer explains that an experimental tool can reach 2% of supporters of an application or platform before it is released to everyone.

The event in the capital of Santa Catarina became a meeting point for entrepreneurs eager to exchange cards and close deals. It was at a casual lunch that I bumped into Luana Bittencourt, CEO of Razonet, a digital accounting firm based in Joaçaba, in the interior of the state. She is excited about her first participation as an exhibitor in a congress of this size.

According to Luana, there is a strong movement to encourage new businesses to flourish. She herself participates in a mentorship that provides meetings that “are worth as real MBA classes”. Concepts such as churn, the turnover of users in a given service, are discussed.

Luana praised the recent advances made by Gov.br to unlock the performance of digital companies. Before, electronic certificates were needed, which required a lengthy and bureaucratic procedure. Today there are faster and cheaper ways to authenticate yourself to the government.

2 of 2 Razonet Plans — Photo: Reproduction Razonet plans — Photo: Reproduction

The startup has the same proposal of heavyweights like Agilize and Contabilizei. One of the difficulties is the reluctance to obtain information to better guide customers, essentially business owners. She recently called a city hall to ask for directions, but the person at the other end refused to pass on the data because the call was coming from a DDD outside the region.

These are some of the pains and delights of those who try to innovate with the use of technology in the country. A recent report from Financial Times classified Latin America as the “next great frontier” to be crossed.

There were US$ 4.1 billion in investments in 2020, more than the US$ 3.3 destined to Southeast Asia and the added amount invested in Africa, the Middle East, Central Europe and Eastern Europe.