Brazil finishes 4th in the Balloon World Cup; know what it is | World

More than half a million people watched the first edition of the Twitch live on the Twitch platform. Balloon World Cup, organized this Thursday (14) in Spain by streamer Ibai Llanos and footballer Gerard Piqué.
Watch the final moments of the Balloon World Cup decision in the VIDEO above
Representatives from 32 countries competed in the tournament. Peru took the title, and Brazil, represented by Diego Mendez, took 4th place. See how the podium turned out:
- Gold – Francesco de la Cruz (Peru)
- Silver — Jan Spiess (Germany)
- Bronze – Jan Franquesa (Spain)
Peru representative Francesco de la Cruz lifts the Balloon World Cup trophy this Thursday (14) — Photo: Balloon World Cup via Twitter
What do you mean, Balloon World Cup?
It is an idea of Ibai Llanos and other streamers — that is, people who stream games or other content on platforms like Twitch — after the viralization of a video with people playing with a balloon (or balloon, depending on your region ) inside a room.
Peruvian Francesco de la Cruz defends against Argentine Elian Barrado in the Balloon World Cup, played in Spain this Thursday (14) — Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters
And the game is just that: in a “field” that mimics a room in a house — with a sofa, plant pot and even an arcade — two players, one against the other, must hit the balloon to prevent it from touching the ground . One hits after another.
A good player can not only prevent the balloon from falling, but also make it difficult for the opponent to defend.
Representatives from Morocco and Spain play this Thursday (14) in the Balloon World Cup — Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters
There is a referee to check plays. For example, slaps on the balloon should always be halfway up the bladder, to prevent the object from being thrown down on purpose or not.
It’s a two-minute departure. In the event of a tie, there is extra time with a “golden balloon” — that is, whoever scores wins — and the rule is not to use your hands for that extra time.
Balloon World Cup table to final — Photo: Balloon World Cup via Twitter