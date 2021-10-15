Brazil is well placed in this crisis for ‘not very good reasons’, says BC director – 10/14/2021 – Market

The director of Monetary Policy at BC (Central Bank), Bruno Serra, said this Thursday (14) that Brazil is “well placed” in the midst of the global withdrawal of economic stimuli in this crisis for “not very good reasons”.

Among the reasons, he cited the reduction in the volume of foreign capital and exchange depreciation when compared to other periods of global turmoil.

“When we think of other moments of international liquidity shock, Brazil is quite well placed, much better placed at this time than in the past, perhaps even for not very good reasons”, he pondered at an event organized by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

“The volume of foreign money in here is not that large, the exchange rate has suffered a lot in the last 12, 24 months, we have a current account [externa] close to balance and for several other reasons, we are better positioned than in other crises,” said Serra.