Brazil reaches 602 thousand deaths by Covid; moving average falls below 400 for the third day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (14) 558 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 602,201 since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 334 –below the 400 mark for the third day in a row . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -35% and points fall .

Under the influence of the extended holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, the moving average of deaths and cases dropped significantly in the last week. Due to the reduced staff working in the municipalities, the numbers of cases and deaths registered in the national system are below normal, as seen on previous holidays; as a result, they point to a greater-than-expected drop in the moving average (which takes into account data from the last 7 days). Therefore, the fall must be carefully evaluated.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Friday (8): 457

Saturday (9): 447

Sunday (10): 437

Monday (11): 440

Tuesday (12): 367

Wednesday (13): 318

Thursday (14): 334

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Eight states (SE, AM, PI, BA, PB, ES, RN, RR) present death toll. Five (AC, AM, AP, RO and SE) did not register new deaths on this Thursday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,611,552 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 14,813 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 11,335 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -32% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 602,201

602,201 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 558

558 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 334 (variation in 14 days: -35%)

334 (variation in 14 days: -35%) Total confirmed cases: 21,611,552

21,611,552 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 14,813

14,813 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,335 (variation in 14 days: -32%)

On the rise (8 states): SE, AM, PI, BA, PB, ES, RN, RR

SE, AM, PI, BA, PB, ES, RN, RR In stability (3 states): AC, GO, EC

AC, GO, EC Falling (15 states and the DF): DF, RS, AL, MT, RJ, TO, MS, SC, PR, PE, MA, PA, MG, RO, SP, AP

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 150 million people have taken the first dose of Covid vaccines and are partially immunized. There are 150,659,242 doses that have been applied since the beginning of vaccination, which represents 70.63% of the population, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who are fully immunized, who took the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents, are 101,836,974 people, which corresponds to 47.47% of the country’s population. The booster dose was applied to 3,374,171 people (1.58% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 255,870,387 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: +24%

MG: -45%

RJ: -27%

SP: -62%

DF: -18%

GO: -3%

MS: -31%

MT: -27%

AC: 0%

AM: +100%

AP: -100%

PA: -45%

RO: -50%

RR: +22%

TO: -28%

AL: -25%

BA: +32%

EC: -7%

MA: -36%

PB: +32%

PE: -34%

PI: +58%

RN: +22%

SE: +200%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

