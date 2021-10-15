Brazil registers 558 deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered 558 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and the moving average of deaths was below 400 for the third day in a row this Thursday (14). The numbers are part of the survey carried out by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

Today’s moving average was 334 — the index takes into account the daily average of deaths from data for the past seven days. As the health departments work on duty at the end of the schedule and holiday, leaving data repressed, the index may have been influenced by the October 12 holiday.

Last week, this data was:

Thursday (7): 438

Friday (8): 457

Saturday (9): 447

Sunday (10): 437

Monday (11): 440

Tuesday (12): 367

Wednesday (13): 318

Thursday (14): 314

With today’s numbers, Brazil has accumulated 602,201 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year. The states of Acre, Amazonas, Amapá. Rondônia and Sergipe did not register any deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of 20:00 yesterday, Brazil still registered 14,813 new cases of coronavirus — the moving average of positive diagnoses is 11,335. In total, 21,611,552 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

In all, 15 states and the Federal District show a drop in variation. Eight others are up and three registered stability. This data is compared with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Of the five regions of the country, the Northeast (-3%) and the Center-West (-13%) registered stability. The others are in decline: North (-27%), Southeast (-45%) and South (-29%). Brazil is down for the fifth day in a row, the index today was -35%

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Minas Gerais: fall (-45%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-27%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (22%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-18%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-27%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-31%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-20%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-31%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 525 new deaths were reported caused by covid-19 in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. In all, the disease has caused 602,099 deaths across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the numbers informed by the ministry, there were 14,288 positive tests for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has reached 21,612,237.

To date, there have been 20,758,597 recovered cases of the disease nationwide, according to the federal government. Another 251,541 are in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.