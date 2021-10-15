Brazil-Uruguay lineup has Raphinha starting and new duo for Neymar – 10/14/2021

The training indicated changes and the selection of the Brazilian team really has news for the game against Uruguay, today (14), at Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, at 21:30 (GMT).

The match for the qualifiers will mark the debut of attacking midfielder Raphinha as a starter. The Leeds player started very well in the two previous matches, against Venezuela and Colombia, and won from Tite the opportunity to start playing in the third match of this October FIFA date.

Raphinha occupies the right lane of the field, which also has another novelty: the Brazil side in this sector will be Emerson. In defense, Lucas Veríssimo wins an opportunity again. In attack, Gabigol lost space and the attempt is now a double between Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

The fifth change in relation to the last games is in the goal: Ederson wins Alisson’s place.

On the other side, a very strong Uruguayan team, especially in midfield, and with respectable attacking duo: Suárez and Cavani.

Brazil: Ederson, Emerson, Lucas Veríssimo, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus. Technician: Tite.

Uruguay: Muslera, Nandez, Coates, Godín and Viña; Vecino, Bentancur, Valverde and De La Cruz; Suárez and Cavani, Coach: Oscar Tabárez.