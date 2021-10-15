Brazilian discovers largest comet in the solar system ‘by chance’; understand

Brazilian cosmologist Pedro Bernardinelli, 27, discovered “by chance” the largest comet in the solar system ever identified, while researching distant objects orbiting the sun for his doctoral thesis.

With an estimated diameter of 150 km, the star is about 2.5 times the size of the last record holder and is considered to be around a thousand times more massive than others already discovered.

To give you an idea, comet Hale-Bopp, which could be seen with the naked eye in 1997, had a diameter of 60 km. The Halley, observed in 1986, 10 km.

Bernardinelli, 27, discovered ‘by chance’ the largest comet in the solar system ever identified Image: Reproduction/Instagram/@pedrohbernardinelli

The cosmologist is a member of the Dark Energy Survey (DES) project, which brings together 400 scientists from different countries with the objective of studying the distribution of galaxies in the Universe.

With the help of scientist Gary Bernstein, his doctoral advisor, Bernardinelli found in June, among thousands of images analyzed, the unusually sized star. Although it was already registered in 2014, only now scientists have actually been able to identify it.

“In this game, we found this comet, but we weren’t looking for it. Projects that look for comets have very different strategies from ours. It was a kind of accidental thing. It was in our data and fell within our detection limits”, explained the cosmologist interviewed by Época Magazine.

Bernardinelli-Bernstein, named after the researchers’ surnames, is also known as C/2014 UN271. It is about 31 times larger than those commonly seen by astronomers and can take millions of years to make a complete spin around the sun.

Approach to Earth

Scientists said the newly discovered celestial body is approaching Earth. But that’s nothing to worry about. The maximum proximity will be in 2031, at 1.5 billion kilometers away, which is equivalent to a little beyond the orbit of Saturn.

Researchers around the world are already eyeing the star to study how a celestial body that is far from the system’s central star behaves.

“We don’t know what the typical behavior of a comet far from the Sun is. Everyone is working to take more images and understand a pattern of this object: how much material it is sublimating, what exists on the surface and other information, he told Época “.