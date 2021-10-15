Brazilian groom catches Justin Timberlake’s attention when dancing during wedding entrance in Grande BH; VIDEO | Minas Gerais

No Bach instruments. The choreographer Gustavo Durso Aleixo, 32 years old, decided to enter his own wedding ceremony dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. (See video above).
“Our guests already expected something different, as my wife and I are not at all conventional, but even so, they were surprised by our presentations,” the fiance told the g1.
Video of groom entering the wedding dancing, in Grande BH, goes viral and Justin Timberlake reacts — Photo: Andressa Álvares
It was so successful that the dance video went viral on social media and reached the American pop star. Justin commented in a post of a gringo profile that had more than 1 million views.
“You love to see it!!!!!”, said the singer, using an expression for when someone is delighted with a situation.
Commentary by American pop star Justin Timberlake on the publication of the video of BH’s fiance. — Photo: Social networks
“I didn’t expect the repercussion, I was very happy, it was very surprising, there was a publication that had 4.9 million views. Every dancer wants to have this visibility, I found it really enjoyable to live this, especially on my wedding day,” said Gustavo.
According to the groom, the rehearsal of the choreography lasted 30 minutes and was designed one day before the ceremony, which took place on August 15th.
Grooms enter a ceremony dancing Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake in Grande BH — Photo: Andressa Álvares
The innovation was not just on the part of the groom. Before the traditional Wedding March, the bride, Carolina Stefhanie Andrade Américo, known as Carol Stefh, aged 25, chose to enter the wedding to the sound of “Single Ladies” by singer Beyoncé (See video below).
“Formal marriage is not about us, we are artistic, we wanted something that had to do with us, we didn’t want common ceremony, we are not like that. The choices of the songs for the entrances were chosen because we love the artists and it has everything to do with see with us,” said the bride.
The couple’s dance time was also off the charts. They and some godparents and friends danced a lot of hip hop. The bride is an entrepreneur, but she’s also been dancing since she was a child.
Cheers and lots of dancing to the couple!