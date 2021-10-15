Brazilian is among the 10 best students in the world

Brazilian student Ana Julia Monteiro de Carvalho, aged 18, is among the ten finalists of the Global Student Prize 2021, by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). The winner will be announced on November 10th and will receive a prize of US$ 100,000.

The award is in its first edition and takes place together with the Global Teacher Prize, known as the Nobel for Education. Brazil will not have representatives among the ten finalists, but it was present among the 50 selected – educator Greiton Toledo was chosen with a project in which students create games and activities for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

For Ana Julia, being among the ten best students in the world is already cause for celebration. “I didn’t even expect to be among the 50”, he recalls. A resident of Maceió, in Alagoas, the finalist is a student at SESI Abelardo Lopes’ Basic Education Industrial School. To reach the final of the award, it passed through more than 3,500 nominations and nominations from 94 countries.

winning collection

The young woman collects medals from robotics competitions and scientific projects. At the age of 13, she co-founded the school’s first robotics competition team. “The regional classification of one of the championships was in the South, and we were dressed as scientific cangaceiros as an act against xenophobia. We won the regional and one of the categories in the international stage”, says the student.

The victory inspired other students at her school. The following year, out of 20 students enrolled, 300 expressed interest in the competition.

Among its projects is the creation of the Sustainable Aerator, a mechanism to increase milk production in subsistence areas, oxygenating cattle water with wind energy. “I like to find solutions to problems that the community is facing. Do you know what no one finds an answer to? So, I like to solve it,” he tells UOL.

look to the future

If she wins the award, Ana says she intends to keep her feet on the ground. “I want to invest a part to study abroad and I also want to build some organization where I can help other young people to develop their projects and even develop their skills”, he explains.

Congratulations to Ana Julia for reaching the ten finalists. Her story clearly highlights the importance of education in tackling the great challenges that lie ahead – from climate change to growing inequality and global pandemics.”

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation

The other ten finalists are Amisa Rashid from Kenya, Elliott Lancaster from the UK, Jeremiah Thoronka from Sierra Leone, Kehkashan Basu from Canada, Lamya Butt from the UAE, Matine Khalighi from the US, Mirko Cazzato from Italy, Oluwadamilola Akintewe from Nigeria and Seema Kumari from India. Among the 50 selected, Brazil had two other representatives besides Ana, students Alex Santiago and Anna Carolina Silva.

The award is open to students from all over the world who are 16+ and enrolled in an academic institution or a training and skills program.