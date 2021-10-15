Britain to grant emergency visas to 800 butchers to slaughter pigs | Agribusiness

Great Britain will offer six-month emergency visas to 800 foreign butchers to prevent mass slaughter of pigs, after farmers complained that an exodus of workers from slaughterhouses and meat processors left the sector struggling for survival.

A combination of Brexit and Covid-19 sparked an exodus of workers from Eastern Europe, leaving about 120,000 pigs in barns and fields across the country waiting to be slaughtered, according to the National Pig Association.

Environment Minister George Eustice said the temporary visas would solve the problem that farmers say is putting livelihoods at risk and causing animal welfare problems.

“What we are going to do is allow butchers in slaughterhouses and meat processors who handle pigs to temporarily enter the seasonal worker scheme for up to six months,” Eustice told reporters.

“This will help us deal with the backlog of hogs that we currently have on farms to give these meat processors the ability to slaughter more hogs.”

Eustice said about 800 butchers will be needed to clear the buildup and announced a private storage aid to help slaughterhouses store meat.

But he said that the government decided not to lower the English language requirement for qualified visas to allow more butchers to go down that path — an important demand from farmers, who have been calling on ministers for weeks to take action.

“The industry asked us to look at language requirements in the skills route,” he said. “We’ve looked into this, but we don’t think it provides an answer to your specific challenge.”

The shortage of butchers is just one of several areas in which Britain faces a serious shortage of labor.

Last month, it announced plans to issue temporary visas to 5,000 foreign truck drivers and 5,500 poultry workers, but the government wants companies to invest in the British workforce instead of relying on cheap foreign labor.

Ministers have also endeavored to minimize suggestions that Britain’s exit from the European Union was the main problem affecting workers in supply chains.

Many workers in the swine industry returned home during the pandemic and simply didn’t come back, said Eustice.

“It’s a complex picture: there were many interruptions in the market, problems in accessing the Chinese market, maybe some overproduction – here production increased by around 7% – and yes, the labor was an aggravating factor, but it wasn’t the only one factor, “said Eustice.

“The pig industry, and in common with many parts of the food industry, saw a loss of personnel because many of the European Union (EU) citizens who depended on it left during the pandemic – nothing to do with Brexit.”

As part of measures to address the shortage of truck drivers, he said that the cabotage rules for EU drivers would be relaxed so they could make as many trips as they wanted in a two-week period.