British police officer fired for paying R$0.75 in charity box for R$7.5 cookies







By paying a lower price for Jaffa Cakes, Chris Dwyer violated several rules of professional police behavior Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

A police officer who took two packages of biscuits from a charity stall without paying full price was fired from the West Yorkshire corporation.

Chris Dwyer, 51, paid just £0.10 (approximately R$0.75) for two canteen packages at the Halifax Police Station, instead of the correct price of £1 (approximately R$7). 5).

And, according to the commission that investigated his misconduct, he also tried to “change and flourish” his version of what happened when asked about it.

He was found guilty of serious misconduct and was fired immediately.

The stall set up at the Halifax police station — to help raise funds for a charity trip to Uganda — sold sweets and soft drinks at £0.50 each.

Among the products on sale was the Jaffa Cake — traditional English sweet with a cake texture, but biscuit-shaped, filled with orange marmalade and covered with chocolate.

The committee was informed that Dwyer went to the charity stall on January 21st, and after putting some money in the box, took two packets of Jaffa Cakes.

A colleague later raised suspicions about a possible underpayment by the police officer, and when checked, the cash flow was found to have increased by only £0.10.

When asked about the matter, Dwyer gave dishonest reports and his evidence was “evasive and an attempt to reduce his guilt,” the commission concluded.

The officer, who joined the West Yorkshire Police in 2017, denied having violated police regulations.

He initially claimed that he had put five £0.20 coins in the box, but later said he couldn’t remember the “exact amount”.

‘Abuse of trust’

Committee chairman Akbar Khan said Dwyer’s actions were an “abuse of trust” and brought “disrepute to the police and the service”.

“The policeman is solely guilty of his own conduct, which was dishonest and criminal in nature,” he added.

“The nature of his dishonesty is related to underpaying for items whose sale was to support a charity of which he was fully aware.”

The commission found that Dwyer violated West Yorkshire Police professional standards regarding integrity, honesty and misconduct.