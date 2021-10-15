British police officer fired for paying R$0.75 in charity box for R$7.50 cookies

by

jaffa cakes

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

By paying a lower price for Jaffa Cakes, Chris Dwyer violated several rules of professional police behavior

A police officer who took two packages of biscuits from a charity stall without paying full price was fired from the West Yorkshire corporation.

Chris Dwyer, 51, paid just £0.10 (approximately R$0.75) for two canteen packages at the Halifax Police Station, instead of the correct price of £1 (approximately R$7). 50).

And, according to the commission that investigated his misconduct, he also tried to “change and flourish” his version of what happened when asked about it.

He was found guilty of serious misconduct and was fired immediately.