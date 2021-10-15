Britney Spears is topless and criticizes cosmetic surgeries

Britney Spears, singer, updated the social network with a photo of topless, wearing only a pair of denim shorts. But he left a message: he will not submit to aesthetic pressures as in the past.

“What’s up with consultations for bodily improvements? Is it me or is someone else offended by these experiences? Maybe I’m extremely sensitive. Anyway, I’d rather fall off a cliff than have the doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body. Lesson learned”, said the singer receiving much praise from netizens.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Recently, the singer decided to write a fiction book with a very dramatic story, as she told on the social network, causing surprise.

Britney Spears accumulates more than 34 million followers and mobilized the world with the campaign #FreeBritney.

loss of guardianship

Jamie Spears, father of Britney, lost his tutelage to the joy of the whole world. his lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, regretted the fact. “Mr. Spears loves her daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he tried to do what was best for her, whether as a conservative or as a parent. It started with agreeing to serve as her guardian when she voluntarily opted for this option. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children.”, commented.

READ MORE: BBB21 villain, Projota takes a break from social media and moves the web