Cade adviser asks for reanalysis of operation between BRF and Marfrig; BRFS3 shares close down

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) may reopen the analysis of the acquisition of shares in BRF (BRFS3) by Marfrig (MRFG3). BRFS3 shares closed down 2.80%, to R$ 25.69, while MRFG3 shares advanced 2.37%, to R$ 27.70 this Thursday (14).

The deal between the giants of the food sector was approved, without restrictions, by the General Superintendence of the agency at the end of September. This week, however, counselor Lenisa Prado presented an order asking that the operation be analyzed by Cade’s court. In the next session, on the 20th, the court will consider the request and, if the majority is in favor of the request, the case will be reopened.

According to Cade’s rules, the General Superintendence – the area responsible for investigations and process instructions – can approve operations that it understands do not pose risks to competition.

A counselor, however, can present an order, within 15 days, asking for the case to “go up” to the court and be analyzed by its members. That’s what counselor Lenisa Prado did.

On May 21, Marfrig purchased the competitor’s common shares, reaching a 24.23% stake, or 196.869 million shares. Days later, on June 3, the company bought more shares in the company through options and auctions held on the stock exchange and reached a 31.67% stake.

Marfrig will become BRF’s largest single shareholder, with the second largest shareholder, the Petrobras Social Security Foundation (Petros), having a 7% stake after the transaction.

In the dispatch, Prado argues that a broader analysis of the markets involved is needed. “What is not desired in situations like this is that the acquisition of a significant shareholding from another agent operating in the same food market will be something harmful to the competitive dynamics of the market and that there is a possible closing that negatively impacts consumers, effective and potential, in addition to other agents in the production chain”, he completes.

Last week, the Brazilian Institute for the Study and Defense of the Consumer (Ibedec) filed an appeal to try to reverse the superintendence’s decision. The entity says that the transaction comes up against the risk of closing the hamburger market, which in its assessment should harm competitors and consumers.

“It’s an important agenda for consumers. In a country already pressured by inflation, concentrating the market represents a serious risk to the economic chain as a whole”, says an excerpt from the petition sent on Friday, 8th, to the administrative court of the antitrust agency.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related