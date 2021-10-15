Caio Ribeiro reveals why he retired at age 30: ‘I had a very serious discussion behind the scenes’

Caio Ribeiro, a commentator for Grupo Globo, commented on ‘Flow Sport Club’ the reasons that led him to retire early, at 30 years old. According to the former player, internal discussions with the board of Botafogo after a loss to Flamengo, in the final stretch of the 2005 Brazilian Nationals, resulted in mental fatigue in the attacker.

– We lost the game to Flamengo, Botafogo’s board went to the press and screwed everyone around. I had a very serious discussion with them backstage. I didn’t agree with the way they positioned themselves, I think at that moment you don’t say anything or defend a team that was doing the best campaign in the last 10 years – Caio Ribeiro began.

He says he took a sabbatical to ‘enjoy life’. Then, the proposals he had on the table did not please him and he decided to end his career.

– I need about three months here without doing anything, just enjoying it, then I’ll see what happens. I was settled with Palmeiras, but as it had been out of action for four months, Palmeiras was about to fall and opted for a defender to save the team. The World Cup came, we are talking about six, seven months without playing, it’s a lot for an athlete. The proposals that came did not please me very much – he completed.

Recently, Caio Ribeiro announced that he was being treated for cancer, the Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In early October, the Globo commentator informed via social network that he was cured of the disease.

