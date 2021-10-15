Caixa releases today the withdrawal of the 6th installment for the new group; up to R$375

Caixa continues to release withdrawals related to the sixth installment of emergency aid in 2021. This Friday (10/15), the granting takes place for beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família and were born in the Month of September. The procedure, from the beginning, is being staggered according to the month of the beneficiaries’ birthdays.

It is worth noting that the 6th cycle of emergency aid to beneficiaries of the family allowance. For this specific audience, the withdrawal of money can be carried out from the same period for deposits in the accounts. Those enrolled in Bolsa Família, according to Caixa, receive the most advantageous benefit between the emergency aid and the program in question.

In case of any doubts related to emergency assistance, interested parties can obtain more information directly through Caixa’s telephone call center at number 111 (service takes place between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm). There is also the possibility of making queries on the website of the bank and Dataprev.

Withdrawal of the 6th installment of emergency aid: deadlines

This Friday (10/15), the release of withdrawals will occur for beneficiaries who were born in September. Members of CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in this way, can withdraw the money from the following deadlines:

Born in January: 10/4;

Born in February: 10/5;

Born in March: 10/5;

Born in April: 06/10;

Born in May: 10/08;

Born in June: 10/11;

Born in July: 10/13;

Born in August: 14/10;

Born in September: 10/15;

Born in October: 18/10;

Born in November: 10/19;

Born in December: 10/19.

Remembering that the emergency aid calendar must be finalized in mid november, when the withdrawal of the 7th installment will be granted. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes even mentioned a possible further extension of the program in 2021. However, the ministry manager conditioned the measure to the context of the pandemic.

He recently mentioned that emergency aid could be extended if there is a new variant of COVID-19 in Brazil. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, said that the Legislative House has even started to discuss the extension, but the main purpose is to approve the replacement of Bolsa Família, which was named as Brazil Aid.