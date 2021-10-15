Call of Duty Mobile codes today, October 15: free redemption codes

As you are used to seeing in all the news that we publish here regarding the game, Call of Duty Mobile continues to be a success among mobile games and gaining more strength every day, the game has the Battle Royale game mode, similar with Fortnite and Free Fire. The mode challenges players to be the last survivors on a map filled with weapons, equipment and vehicles.

the game Call of Duty: Mobile has many game items such as characters, skins, weapon designs and more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or using your CoD Points in-game. But if you want exclusive items for free, you can use the redemption codes to claim some for free, we provide below we list new free redemption codes for today, October 15, 2021.



Call of Duty: redemption codes mobile can be found on the game’s official social networks or on some YouTubers and influencers associated with Activision; however, you should remember that some codes are specific to each account and may not work for everyone, and some are limited to certain regions. Also remember to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time.

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE: FREE REDEMPTION CODES FOR TODAY, OCTOBER 15 (2021)

Redemption codes for Call of Duty: Mobile generally have an expiration time, so it may be possible that they have already expired when you attempt to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to certain specific regions; if so, you can change your device’s region via a VPN, which will allow you to redeem codes belonging to a region other than your own.

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN CALL OF DUTY MOBILE:



To redeem COD Mobile codes, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center. Step 2: Enter your UID (User ID, which you can find in your Player Profile, below your avatar icon). step 3: Enter the Redemption Code and Verification Code (the one that appears on the Redemption Center page). Step 4: Click the Submit button.



Season 8: 2nd Anniversary Giveaway (AK-47) 2 Legendary Blueprints and 1 Epic blueprint of previous poll winning weapon, for each of our 25 lucky winners to be able to pick from (only 1 blueprint per winner). – https://t.co/jifhEPbmLc –https://t.co/XJqjn2bJbJ pic.twitter.com/hR6dzGsjsp — Team COD Mobile (@BetaCODMobile) October 1, 2021

