In addition to Coldplay, singer Camila Cabello and the band also perform at Rock in Rio on September 10th. Bastille. The attractions, which will be at the world stage, perform on the same day as the also confirmed CeeLo Green, who will pay a tribute to James Brown, the father of soul music, on Sunset stage.

Declared in love with Brazil and with a strong connection with Brazilian fans, this will be the first time for Camila Cabello in the City of Rock. The Cuban singer-songwriter, who started her musical career in the girlband Fifth Harmony, formed on the reality show The X Factor, in 2012, he has already been to Brazil a few times: with the band mates and, in 2018, on the tour Never Be The Same Tour, who promoted his first solo album, Camila.







Rock in Rio: Camila Cabello and Bastille are confirmed Photograph:

The artist, who has just starred in the film Cinderella, available on Amazon Prime Video, should deliver a hit-packed performance like Havana, señorita, Never Be The Same, in addition to the newly released Don’t Go Yet. The singer collects important numbers on Spotify with two songs that surpassed the one billion reproduction mark (señorita and Havana), in addition to having more than 35 million monthly listeners.

In parallel to her work with Fifth Harmony, Camila took her first steps as a solo artist when she launched the collaborations. I Know What You Did Last Summer, a partnership with Shawn Mendes, and bad things, with Machine Gun Kelly, which reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the United States. At the end of 2016, Camila started focusing only on her solo career and released numerous songs such as hey ma, in collaboration with J Balvin and Pitbull, in addition to their first single Crying in the Club.

The debut album, titled Camila, was released in 2018 and soon reached the top of the Billboard 200 charts, securing the number one position in the ranking. The record was also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). the single Havana was featured in the United States, where it reached the number one spot on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 ranking. Never Be the Same, also reached the top 10 in several other countries. The artist’s second collaboration with Shawn Mendes, with whom she has a two-year relationship, is called señorita and it became their second single to reach #1 in the billboard. Your second studio album, Romance, was released in 2019 and reached #3 on the Billboard 200.

In her short career, Camila Cabello has already added billions of streams on music platforms, in addition to having received several important awards such as the Billboard Music Awards, Latin Grammy and American Music Awards, and having been nominated three times for the Grammy Awards.

The English pop rock band Bastille debut in the Brazilian edition of Rock in Rio after a spell at the Lisbon festival in 2018. The British should bring their main singles to the World Stage as Pompeii, happier, good grade and of the night. Led by vocalist Dan Smith, Bastille took first place on the UK Albums Chart on their debut album, bad blood, as well as having won the British Breakthrough Artist Award at the 2014 Brit Awards.

The band was formed in 2010 from a solo project by vocalist Dan Smith, which expanded to include keyboardist Kyle Simmons, bassist and guitarist Will Farquarson, and drummer Chris “Woody” Wood. After an independent debut single and a self-released EP, the band signed with Virgin Records, releasing in 2013 their first studio album, bad blood, top 11 on the Billboard 200. The album included the band’s biggest single Pompeii, which reached No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Brit Awards 2014, in addition to being nominated for the Grammy In the same year.

Recently, in a collaboration with DJ Marshmello, the band released the single happier, which has already surpassed the mark of more than 1.5 billion reproductions on Spotify, besides having conquered the second position of the Billboard Hot 100.