Can Bolsonaro lower the energy tariff? Understand how Aneel decides the flags – Economy

BRASILIA – Electric energy tariff flags are an extra fee charged to energy consumers when there are periods of severe rainfall, which leads to the need to activate thermal plants, which are more expensive than hydroelectric plants.

The definition of what the tariff flag will be, however, a decision that is evaluated monthly, is not a merely political gesture, but a technical decision carried out by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). In order to decide which will be the flag of each month, technical units of the regulatory agency take into account a set of factors, such as the level of consumption expected for the period, the situation of the main water reservoirs in the country, the rainfall forecast for the same period. interval and the general availability of operation of the entire electricity sector, which is daily calculated and inspected by the National Electric System Operator (ONS).

When the tariff flag is activated, it means that, when making the equation of these indicators, it is concluded that there will be a higher cost to guarantee supply throughout the country. It is not about extra money, which is kept in cash. Tariff flag payments help to balance the bills and avoid leaks that compromise the electricity sector. Before the banners, these costs were passed on annually to consumers, when energy distributors made their tariff adjustments. With the banners, these readjustments linked to water limitations became monthly.

When President Jair Bolsonaro tells the country, as he did this Thursday, the 14th, that he will ask the Ministry of Mines and Energy to change the tariff flag for electricity by force, changing the current stage, which is the “water scarcity flag”, to the “normal” flag, the head of the Executive is saying that he will disregard the analysis of these indicators, that is, it would be a direct intervention on a technical decision taken by a regulatory agency, a structure that must have independence from the federal government.

There is no such thing as a “normal” flag, as Bolsonaro says. What exists are the green, yellow, red level 1, red level 2 flags and now, due to the worst drought in the last 91 years, the water scarcity flag. On the green flag, which is what Bolsonaro calls “normal”, there is no extra charge for energy consumers. At other levels, a fee is charged on the electricity bill and, depending on the defined level, this fee goes up or down.

The yellow flag adds R$1,874 for every 100 kilowatt-hours consumed. In the case of the red flag, this value rises to BRL 3,971 at level 1 and BRL 9,492 at level 2. The water scarcity flag adds BRL 14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours consumed.

When the flag regime came into operation in May 2015, what was expected is that, more than a fundraising instrument, the monthly charge would function as a “price signal” for the population, that is, that sensitize the user. When you feel the weight in your pocket, there would be a reduction in your consumption. In addition to indicating the real costs of energy generation, the banner would make bills more transparent, alerting consumers to the increase in the tariff, which would lead to more conscious consumption, reducing energy demand.

This result may have some effectiveness, but, concretely, what its collection has done is covering accounts that were previously paid by the National treasure.

The tariff flags were created in the wake of what the government called, in 2015, during the administration of then President Dilma Rousseff, as “tariff realism”. In practice, what was done at that time was to remove from the National Treasury the burden of covering the billion dollar bills in the electricity sector – a result of the disarray caused during the troubled process of renewal of the sector’s hydroelectric concessions, transferring this debt to the electricity bills .