Can you earn R$ 10 thousand in Tesouro Direto? Yes, and let’s show you how – 10/15/2021

R$ 10 thousand in your pocket would help you? I’m going to show you how much I would have to invest today to earn R$ 10 thousand in Tesouro Direto.

Tesouro Direto has several investment options and I’m going to show you how to put these R$10,000 together in the Treasury Selic, in the IPCA Treasury or in the Prefixed Treasury.

I also recorded the screen making a real investment in the video above for you to see!

How to earn R$ 10 thousand in the Selic Treasury?

The Treasury Selic is the perfect application for your emergency reserve as it allows you to redeem it at any time and is still the safest investment in Brazil.

To redeem R$ 10 thousand on the expiration date of the Treasury Selic 2027, already taking into account the discounts of all taxes and fees, it would be necessary to apply around R$ 7,351 today.

For this simulation and the others, we consider a single investment, with no additional contributions until the maturity of each investment security, and the conditions may be a little different if you want to apply on another date.

How to earn R$ 10 thousand in the Prefixed Treasury?

The Prefixed Treasury is an investment that guarantees profitability for those who stay until the investment date, making it possible to know exactly how much you will receive at the end.

In the 2026 Prefixed Treasury, it would be necessary to apply approximately R$6,990 to redeem the same R$10 thousand on the maturity date.

It is worth noting that each security used in this comparison has different maturity dates and this influences both the investment profitability and the initial investment amount to redeem the amount intended at the end of the period.

How to earn R$ 10 thousand in the IPCA Treasury?

The IPCA Treasury has been attracting investors’ attention for guaranteeing a profitability that is always above inflation, which is very interesting in times of ever-increasing prices.

To redeem R$ 10 thousand in the IPCA 2026 Treasury, in the simulation made on the date of recording the video above, it would be necessary to apply R$ 7,183.

But what if you can keep the money sitting for longer?

In this case, time is your ally and to withdraw the same R$ 10 thousand, after deducting taxes and fees, it would be necessary to invest only R$ 1,904 in the IPCA 2045 Treasury.

These simulations took into account the most recent projections by economists for the growth of inflation and the Selic rate.

Is Treasury Direct still worth it?

With the rise in interest rates, all fixed income investments are yielding more and it is possible to find better returns outside the Tesouro Direto, on securities such as CDBs, LCIs, LCAs and even on some digital accounts.

Even so, Tesouro Direto remains the safest application in Brazil.

I recorded the screen showing how to make this real investment in Tesouro Direto and the step by step is available in the video at the top of this article.

To make sure that Tesouro Direto is still worthwhile, I compared all Treasury investments with other investments available on the market and showed them all in the following video.

