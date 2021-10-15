Carolina Dietmann trains in tight pants and shows flexibility in a photo

The actress Carolina Dietmann continues showing the corpão on social networks. The famous used Instagram last week to publish a click on what appears to be training hard at the gym. With tight pants, the famous one showed all her flexibility for fans.

In the post caption, Carol left only a short animated message. Thousands of people liked the publication, which still yielded many comments full of praise and affectionate messages. “Nobody holds this cat,” said the presenter Angelica. “Very beautiful,” wrote one fan.

See Carolina Dietmann’s image on social media:

Marriage with Marcos Fleet

Recently, Carolina Dietmann used social media to chat with fans. She opened the famous Instagram question box and told trivia about her life. At one point, the actress was asked about her marriage to Fleet Milestones, which came to an end years ago. The two have a child together.

“I think it’s more friendship and that, right, when you have a child with someone. I know that many people can’t keep it when they break up, but I’m more proud of the respect and the relationship we were able to build”, commented the beauty.

At another point, Dieckmann talked about how complicated it is when a couple who have children break up. “Separation with a child is such a sad thing, when there is a child in the middle. If I could wish one thing for everyone, it would be that they could stay friends despite their son”, he concluded.

homage to the mother

It’s also worth remembering that Carolina Dieckmann paid an emotional tribute to her mother on the networks in June. Maira Dietmann, who passed away a few years ago, would have turned 70 at that time. The actress published a photo in which she appears at her side and left a loving message.

“It would be 70 today, were it not for fate. We don’t know each one’s time, but the love for those who leave, is strengthened in the certainty that being here is a unique opportunity; And the longer I live, the more I am grateful, living for me and for her: the one who left, but who will always be an immeasurable part of me“, he said.

Dietmann talked about how he misses her. “Mother, we are us. May God’s feast today radiate its beauty and goodness beyond heaven… You are missed every moment. I love you”, he concluded.