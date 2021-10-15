Casal is criticized on the internet after revealing tea; find out why – Metro World News Brasil

A revelation tea sparked a wave of attacks on a couple. In the images it is possible to see the moment when a tiger is used to pop the balloon that reveals the child’s sex.

As published by The Mirror, the video quickly went viral on the internet for using a wild animal in the celebration.

The celebration took place in Dubai, on a beach near the popular Burj Al Arab hotel. In the images are seen three balloons attached to the ground by a string. At a certain moment, the animal appears in front of the camera and jumps towards the balloon located closest to the ground.

After a few advances, the tiger pops the balloon and it is possible to see a pink powder that reveals that the couple’s baby is a girl.

With the release of the images, users of social networks started a discussion about the legality of using a wild animal for this purpose. “I’m sick of the mentality of people who think this is ok,” wrote one user.

In turn, another user stressed that tigers should not be treated like pets: “This is not something to be proud of. These animals are not pets,” to which another replied, “Absolutely ridiculous! What a pity! May the jungle be in the jungle!”…

Recently, a warning was issued by the authorities in Dubai saying that bringing any wild animal into a public environment is an act prohibited by the laws of the Emirates. Another report issued in May reinforces that people who break this law could face long prison sentences.