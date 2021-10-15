Ceará has 90.48% of children’s ICUs occupied by patients with Covid-19

Ceará registers occupation of 39.96% of its Intensive Care Units (ICUs) dedicated to the treatment of Covid-19, according to data published on the IntegraSUS platform, of the State Health Department (Sesa), at 7:03 pm this Thursday , 14. Monitoring considers public and private medical units. In a more detailed analysis, it is possible to observe that the children’s ICU is the ward with the highest occupancy rate, recording 90.48%.

Next, the part of the equipment dedicated to the treatment of adults appears, with a percentage of 36.96%, and of neonatal, with 50%. The pregnant women’s ward does not have active beds.

In the wards, the general average of occupation is 18.14%. The highest rate is seen in the neonatal ward, which is occupied at 50%. Then, the system presents the Children’s wing with an index of 40.44%. The ward turned to adults has a percentage of 8.35% and that of pregnant women with 18.75%.

At Hospital Leonardo da Vinci (HELV), a reference in the treatment of the disease in the state, there are currently 18 active adult ICU beds. Of these, 15 are occupied. In the adult ward, seven of the 10 available beds are occupied.

Ceará has eight people on the waiting list for specific beds for the treatment of the disease, according to data from IntegraSUS collected until 18:32 on Thursday, 14. Of these patients, five are waiting to be transferred to wards and three are waiting to be taken to ICUs.

