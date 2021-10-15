Cell phone, TV and notebook will become more expensive

Consumers may not find exactly what they are looking for or have to pay more when shopping for Black Friday, on November 26, and Christmas this year, because the lack of raw materials and components reduced production in the Brazilian industry. The problem is more serious in the automobile sector, but it also affects home appliances and civil construction, say businessmen in the sector.

In addition to a smaller offer of durable goods, such as cars, appliances, household appliances and telephones, raw materials and components used in the production of these items are more expensive, with readjustments approaching 200%. And part of this must be passed on to the final consumer, admit the entrepreneurs.

Pandemic affected production chains

The lack of components in the industry started in the pandemic, since last year. First, isolation measures to contain covid-19 reduced production of raw materials and transportation of goods. Then, with the quick return of activities around the world, supply orders were resumed at the same time by all companies from the most different sectors.

Thus, the entire chain that supplies the industry had to deal with late orders and even forward new orders.

Backlog of orders on resumption

The backlog of orders also affects transport logistics. The number of containers, ships and planes was not multiplied to fill back orders and new orders simultaneously.

The result of this is that the industry is unable to produce and deliver on time the volume that retailers are asking to meet consumers in this final stretch of the year.

The lack of inputs in the production chains is a global problem that affects several sectors in Brazil as well. When there is an input, the industry had to pay more for it.

Mario Sérgio Carraro Telles, CNI (National Confederation of Industry)

According to Telles, economic policy manager at CNI, the lack of raw materials and components affects all sectors of Brazilian industry — some more, others less. But the most impacted is that of car manufacturers.

More expensive TV, computer and cell phone

The problem also affects the production of best sellers on Black Friday and Christmas, such as refrigerators, TVs and cell phones.

The president of Eletros (National Association of Manufacturers of Electrical and Electronic Products), Jorge Nascimento, said that the manufacturers will be able to meet the orders of shopkeepers, but the price increase will be inevitable.

According to the Executive, the increase in costs starts with shipping. The transport of a container from Asia, which was around US$1,000 (R$5,524) before the pandemic, now ranges between US$25,000 (R$138 thousand) and US$30,000 (R$ 166 thousand). Cardboard and steel also rose. They are 25% and 190% more expensive, respectively, than before the pandemic.

According to data from the consultancy GfK, the readjustments are already taking place in several segments of the sector, considering the 12 months ended in September. See examples:

Laptops: +40%

TVs: +30%

Smartphones: +30%

Refrigerators: +13%

The President of Eletros says that manufacturers are trying to hold the transfer of prices as much as possible, with renegotiation of contracts with suppliers and carriers, greater automation in factories and a reduction in the profit margin.

There should be no shortage of product, but we are making a lot of effort so that the readjustments do not reach the consumer. Today, we estimate an average adjustment of 7% to 10%.

Jorge Nascimento, from Eletros

The executive admitted, however, that some unexpected event can still cause shortages. “Internally, the greatest risk of shortages in our sector would be a truck driver strike,” he said.

In stores, more restricted stocks

With the bottlenecks in the industry, store owners are already working with a scenario of smaller inventories to serve the clientele at the end of the year, admits the director of institutional relations at Alshop (Brazilian Association of Shopping Store Owners), Luis Augusto Ildefonso.

According to him, shopkeepers seek to have the greatest diversity of products for each line of models, with different price options, for example, in order to be able to meet a broad profile of consumers. But for this year, the alternatives should be more limited in sales of Black Friday and Christmas exactly due to the lower availability of manufacturers.

Ildefonso says that shopkeepers will still have the challenge of making a Black Friday with promotions that are more interesting than those practiced in 2020, because of price adjustments in the industry.

Last year, the store owner had merchandise at good prices, but the customer was not in the store. Today, it’s the other way around. The consumer is present, but either products are lacking or products are more expensive.

Luis Augusto Ildefonso, from Alshop

Moving to property can also delay

The lack of home appliances will disrupt the plans of those who intend to move house this end of the year and equip their new home. And that’s not the only problem in the real estate industry.

Bottlenecks in the supply chains of raw materials, such as steel, iron, cement, wires and plastics — are also jeopardizing the deliveries of new properties, according to the president of the Committee on Materials, Technology, Quality and Productivity of the Cbic (Brazilian Chamber). of the Construction Industry), Dionyzio Klavdians.

The shortage has improved, but the difficulty persists. There are cases of delays of more than one year in meeting delivery deadlines.

Dionyzio Klavdians, Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry

Automakers do not know how much they will produce

The president of Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers), Luiz Carlos Moraes, also director of corporate communication and institutional relations at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, confirms that the difficulty in the sector is mainly caused by the crisis of semiconductors, which are currently essential components in the manufacture of a car, and whose world production is concentrated in Asia.

Without knowing how many semiconductors will arrive in Brazil, Anfavea says that production this year will depend on supply for the production of factories. Total production this year is expected to range between 2.129 million and 2.219 million, which could represent an increase of 6% to 10% compared to 2020.

But this expansion is a clear slowdown in car production in Brazil. After all, in the first nine months of the year, the local industry has already manufactured 1.649 million units, or 24% more than in the same period last year.

We are witnessing a demand from consumers to purchase new products, but we do not have units to meet the demand.

Luiz Carlos Moraes, from Anfavea

higher costs

According to car makers, the sector is paying much more for almost everything it uses in production, because raw materials have gone up in price. And companies still have to put into account the appreciation of the dollar, which rose almost 30% in 2020 and accumulates a 6% increase this year.

See how much the inputs from different suppliers have increased in the last 12 months, according to data from the KPV consultancy for Anfavea.

Resins and elastomers: +110%

Steel: +84.5%

Plastics: +43.3%

Rubber: +17%

Part of these adjustments is already being passed on to consumers. According to a survey by FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), the price of new cars accumulates an increase of 10.74% in 12 months, on average, until September 2021.

The coordinator of the IPC at FGV Ibre, André Braz, says that the lack of raw material causes inflation and influences consumption in the industry, starting with the automobile industry.

As the person does not find a new car, he leaves for the semi-new ones. This is already impacting used car prices as well. And this problem should reach other industry chains.

André Braz, from FGV Ibre

Solution, only in 2022

Bottlenecks in world and Brazilian production will continue to affect the industry at least until the middle of next year.

According to a report by economic information firm Moody’s Analytics, disruptions in the supply chain will get worse before they get better. The firm cites bottlenecks created by border controls, mobility restrictions and the unavailability of a global vaccine pass.

In Brazil, businessmen confirm this pessimistic expectation for the local industry.