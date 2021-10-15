Ceni clarifies controversial statement involving the fans of São Paulo and Flamengo

The return of Rogério Ceni to São Paulo divided the crowd. Returning to the club without great approval, the tricolor idol lost points with many São Paulo because of the controversial statement involving the tricolor and Flamengo fans, when he was still working in the rubro-negro team. But, after his debut this Thursday, against Ceará, Ceni insisted on clarifying the situation.

“When I was at Flamengo, which is a great institution and a great place to work, the club that allowed me to be Brazilian champion of Serie A and other titles, I said that Rio de Janeiro is different from São Paulo. In São Paulo, the fans are very divided between the big three. In Rio de Janeiro there are more than 700 favelas and it is practically a social insertion to wear the Flamengo shirt, you are part of that community, that group. The respect I have for Flamengo and all the other teams I’ve worked or faced doesn’t diminish how much I like and identify with this club [São Paulo]”, said Ceni.



At the time he was ahead of Flamengo, Rogério Ceni made the following statement: “I worked at São Paulo for so many years and it’s a massive club, with a fan presence. But here, like, it’s a different atmosphere, being Flamengo you see it’s a reason for life”.

Precisely for this reason, Independente, the main organized supporters of São Paulo, refused to shout the name of Rogério Ceni and also the players before the match against Ceará started.

“I think my relationship with São Paulo is eternal and I respect it. If I left my life here for 25 years and there may still be unhappy people, I’m sorry. Whether the fan screams or not, I will always be close, respecting, because it was the fan who supported me and kept me here during all this time,” said Ceni.

“For me, it’s a pleasure to be at the club that is my home, I lived under these bleachers for four years. I don’t think there’s any problem with organized supporters, everyone has greeted me since my arrival. I think that over time, with the results… I have the greatest affection and respect for Independente, for Dragões, for everyone”, he concluded.

