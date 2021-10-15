César Tralli gets emotional and is applauded at the farewell of SP1 | São Paulo

Presenter César Tralli was moved this Friday (13) at the farewell of SP1, which he led for 10 years. The journalist cried and was applauded by the team in the TV news studio.

“I really want to thank all the SP1 team, all the guys who put this news on the air. This is a team effort and every day I value your work more. Congratulations to everyone. Look how beautiful it is, I get goosebumps here . You guys make it all happen,” said the presenter, moved.

As he said goodbye, César Tralli also thanked the TV news viewers who had followed him for 10 years.

“Thank you so much from my heart for letting me have lunch with you these past 10 years. It was so good,” he said.

Tadeu at BBB, Maju at Fantástico, Tralli at JH and Alan at SP1

Maju Coutinho and César Tralli talk about the changes at JH

“I always dream of bringing much more good news, and that’s why we’re here together: to inform, to denounce, to demand, suggest, observe, applaud good examples, value the citizen and the collective, fight so much injustice that we still have in Grande SP. I ask you to continue with us, receiving someone who will replace me, who is dear Alan Severiano”, he added.

Tralli goes on vacation and, as soon as he returns, takes over the newsstand at Jornal Hoje. Maju Coutinho now presents Fantástico, alongside Poliana Abritta, and Alan Severiano heads SP1 (See, in the video below, Maju Coutinho’s welcome to César Tralli).

Maju Coutinho welcomes presenter Cesar Tralli

Born in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Alan arrived at Globo in 2001 as a late-night reporter for local newspapers in São Paulo. Over the past 20 years, he was an economics reporter at GloboNews and participated in outstanding coverages in ‘Bom Dia Brasil’, ‘Jornal Hoje’, ‘Jornal Nacional’, ‘Jornal da Globo’ and ‘Fantástico’, such as the fire at the station Brazil in Antarctica, the crater in the São Paulo subway, the changes in China’s economy and demography, the Suzano massacre, the effects of global warming in the Pacific Islands, the visit of Popes Benedict XVI to Brazil and Francis to the USA.

In more than four years as a New York correspondent, he has covered Hurricane Sandy, the Boston Marathon bombing, the anti-racist protests, the American elections, and the Obama and Trump administrations. During the pandemic, he replaced Carlos Tramontina in anchoring the ‘SP2’.

Currently, he is responsible for the daily update of Covid-19 and vaccination numbers in the ‘National Journal’.

At Globo since 1993, César Tralli has participated in outstanding coverage as an investigative reporter, collected awards, made special reports for ‘Jornal Nacional’, ‘Fantástico’ and ‘Globo Repórter’, was a correspondent in London for five years and also participated in the coverage of World Cups, Olympics and Pan American Games.

Among his landmark coverages are the assassination of Israel’s Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize, Yitzhak Rabin; the bombings and armed conflicts between Lebanon and Israel; the death of Princess Diana in Paris; the 10 years of the Chernobyl nuclear accident in Ukraine; the earthquake that devastated Turkey; and the arrest in Brazil of Colombian mega drug dealer Ramires Abadia.

10 years ago, Tralli took over the anchorage of the ‘SP1’. He left the bench aside, started to interact even more with reporters on the screen, took the report into the studio and ensured even more dynamism to the local newspaper.

At the beginning of the pandemic, it also started to present GloboNews’ ’18h Edition’, a role it will continue to perform.