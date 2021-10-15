Cesar Tralli leaves SP1 for good and cries when he is applauded by Globo’s team · TV News

Cesar Tralli commanded SP1 for the last time this Friday (15th). About to take over Jornal Hoje after a chair dance at Jornalismo da Globo, the anchorman cried as he said goodbye to the audience of the local newscast where he had been for the last ten years. Tralli received a standing ovation by the attraction’s team, which will have Alan Severiano as presenter from Monday (18th).

“It’s been ten years, ten years that have flown. I miss you, bear heart. I want to thank you for your affection, for your generosity. Thank you so much! Thank you so much for letting me have lunch with you these last ten years. It was good too much,” said the now ex-SP1.

“I always dream of bringing much more good news, I imagine that’s what you want too. That’s why we’re here together, to inform, denounce, demand, suggest, observe and applaud good examples. Valuing the citizen, valuing the collective and to fight so much injustice and inequality that we still have in Greater São Paulo, in the capital and in this world,” he said.

He asked that the hourly audience welcome Alan Severiano. In the last Wednesday (13), Tralli had already made a baton transfer to the new holder.

“May you continue with us, receiving someone who will replace me, who is dear Alan Severiano. I also want to thank the entire SP1 team, all the guys who put this newscast on the air. Thank you very much”, exalted the anchor, who began to applaud the friends.

Next, live images of the team were shown applauding Tralli standing at Globo’s newsroom in São Paulo. “I love you, this is a team effort. Every day I value your work more. Look, I get goosebumps”, he said while he was being honored.

“I’m going on vacation for a short time, but when I come back, at the end of the month, I’ll meet you a little later: at Jornal Hoje. So we’ll continue to have lunch together. A kiss for you, be at peace, take care,” concluded Tralli. As the credits soared, he burst into tears and used a handkerchief to dry the crying.

Watch the farewell below:

An emotional farewell to Cesar Tralli from SP 1, who will soon be featured in Jornal Hoje. And Allan Severiano will take over SP1 pic.twitter.com/eqiJrxmgIS — Luktv 📺🎤📹 (@luktv_spsjc) October 15, 2021

Chair dance at Globo

Tralli’s departure from SP1 is part of a series of changes made by Globo after the choice of Tadeu Schimdt to present BBB22. Soon, the current Fantástico presenter will leave the Sunday to lead the reality show that opens in January. Maju Coutinho will replace him and will partner with Poliana Abritta in the electronic magazine.

Cesar Tralli will take over as anchor at Jornal Hoje, while Alan Severiano, who was acting as a substitute presenter in São Paulo, in addition to commanding the Covid-19 panel at Jornal Nacional, will take over the role of the local newscast.

The exchange in SP1 will be the first to be carried out in the dance of chairs. The other changes will take place in the next few days. Maju, who currently lives and works in the editorial office in São Paulo, will start working in Rio de Janeiro.