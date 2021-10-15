Chamber submitted PEC that alters the composition of the CNMP to the top of the PGR and the STF

The text of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that alters the composition of the National Council of the Public Prosecution Service (CNMP) was submitted to the Summit of the Attorney General’s Office and to a minister of the Supreme Court (STF) who closely monitors what happened at CNMP. The calculation is from the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima.

There was a positive sign from both the PGR leadership and the STF member. With this, the assessment is that the risks of a formal questioning by the PGR to the PEC are mitigated.

For this reason, class entities react very strongly. The class entities criticize the text, but the PGR is silent.

The PEC was originally proposed at the height of Operation Lava-Jato by PT deputy Pedro Teixeira, when the CNMP was accused of having leniency with the main names of the operation.

Currently, the policy has rebutted, in a very broad way, the mobilization for the PEC. Sectors from the Centrão, such as the PL and PP, from the center-right, such as the PSDB and a significant part of the Democratas, from the left, such as PT and PCdoB, are ahead of the heterogeneous group, which includes allies of the Bolsonaro government.

new text

The new text of the PEC was presented by the rapporteur Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA) this Thursday. The proposal further increases the influence of the National Congress on Council nominations, which has been rejected by prosecutors and attorneys.

In the previous text, the rapporteur predicted that the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate would nominate four members of the CNMP, two more than the current number. The most recent report defends that there are five nominees, and it also increases the total number of directors to 17. There are currently 14.

In addition, the text that would allow the CNMP to cancel or review acts of prosecutors and attorneys in the event of a possible violation of functional duty was altered. Now, only administrative acts can be reviewed.

Another controversial passage was softened in the opinion: the previous report provided for the creation of a code of ethics for the Council through a complementary law of the National Congress. Now, the proposal is that the CNMP draft the rules within 120 days after the PEC enters into force.

The National Council of the Public Ministry is responsible for overseeing the performance of the Public Ministry in its state, federal, military, labor and Union spheres. The role of the Council and its disposition were included in the Federal Constitution on June 21, 2005.

Class rejects PEC

In a statement, the National Association of Public Prosecutors (ANPR) and the National Association of Labor Prosecutors (ANPT) allege that “the text presented violates the institutional autonomy of the Public Ministry and the functional independence of its members.”

In an interview with CNN, the director of ANPR, Julio José Araújo Júnior, stated that the current version of the proposal attacks the independence of prosecutors and the Public Ministry itself by providing for the possibility of reviewing the institution’s acts.

For Araújo Júnior, instead of altering the composition of the CNMP, Congress could scrutinize council members who are part of the body and study measures to increase its transparency and that of the Public Ministry itself.

Irritated for not being able to vote on the PEC, Lira stated that the institutions of the MP and the prosecutors did not comply with an agreement for the approval of the matter.

“We’ll debate until Tuesday at the time of voting, but what we can’t do is sit down with dr. (Manoel) Murrieta (president of the National Association of MP’s Members) and dr. Ubiratan (Cazetta, president of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic). These have no say to sit down and negotiate on behalf of the association. Here we are used to complying with the agreement. They made an agreement, wrote a text of the functionality and did not fulfill a verbal agreement”.