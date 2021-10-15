Check out the results of Quina 5681 and Timemania 1700 this Thursday (10/14)

posted on 10/14/2021 7:58 PM / updated on 10/14/2021 8:52 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (10/14), five lotteries: Quina’s 5681 contests; 2347 of Lotofácil; 2285 of the Double Seine; the 1700 of Timemania and the 518 of the Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 02-03-05-08-09-11-13-15-16-17-19-21-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 16-21-22-24-28-45 in the first draw; 10-12-31-38-43-44 in the second draw. The expected premium is R$2.7 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 4 million, presented the following result: 16-21-41-55-61-62-64. The team of the heart is the motorcycle club, from Maranhão.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 1.4 million, the Lucky Day had the following result: 05-10-11-16-18-24-25. the lucky month is November.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$7 million, had the following numbers drawn: 27-42-46-47-62.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: