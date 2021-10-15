Chevrolet Camaro sells for R$ 54,000 with Ferrari kit

A red 1985 Chevrolet Camaro, which was equipped with a Ferrari aesthetic conversion kit, was recently sold online for $10,000 – about $54,000 at the current price.

Called K1 Evoluzione, the kit brings updates that do not relate to any specific model of the Italian brand.

Image: Disclosure

With Ferrari emblems and logos all over the body, we see an exclusive front bumper, aesthetic covers on the sides of the doors (reminiscent of Testarossa) and five-spoke wheels – clearly inspired by the F40. At the back, we have two central tailpipes, but they follow the traditional Camaro lights.

Image: Disclosure

Inside, the cluster has been redesigned, unique door panels have been added and a two-spoke steering wheel also featuring a Ferrari emblem has been fitted.

On the engine we have a 5.7 liter V8 unit with automatic transmission. The model was also lowered by 3.8 cm and has traveled about 160,000 km according to the seller.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.