Chihuahua enters a suitcase and is denounced for excess baggage weight

An American couple had a big surprise moments before boarding the airport in Lubbock, Texas, for Las Vegas, both US cities. When they opened a suitcase that was overweight, one of the family’s dogs was found among the luggage.

According to the couple Jared and Kristi Owens, moments before boarding they were informed by an airline employee that one of the bags they were carrying was exceeding the maximum weight that could be transported by two and a half kilos.

Dog was hidden inside the boot that was in the suitcase Image: Reproduction/Facebook

The couple, with the help of the employee, opened the suitcase to check if there were any objects that could be removed from the luggage. But to everyone’s surprise, as they went through their clothes and shoes, the family’s little Chihuahua dog, Icky, was found inside a boot.

The unusual situation was posted on Kristi’s social media.

“You know it’s going to be an epic trip to Las Vegas when you arrive at the airport to check your bags, notice she’s overweight and a Chihuahua comes out of her boot!! Surreal!” she wrote on Facebook.

In an interview with The Mirror tabloid, the couple reported that Icky should have stayed at home with the other family animals – two dogs, a rabbit and a fish – and the couple’s two children, aged 4 and 8, who were under Grandma’s care. However, the couple believes that while Kristi packed her suitcase “at the last minute”, the animal hid in the shoes without anyone noticing.

The couple also said that they were embarrassed by the situation, as the airline could imagine that they were trying to travel with the animal hidden or that the unforeseen event caused them to miss the flight.

In an attempt to help Jared and Kristi, an airline employee offered to look after the animal while they traveled. But Jared’s brother-in-law, who lives near the airport, was called to pick up the Chihuahua, who was taken to the family’s home.

After the unforeseen event, the couple left for Las Vegas alone.