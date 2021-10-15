China breaks silence on Evergrande and says company-related risks are manageable

(Public Photos)

(Bloomberg) — China’s central bank has broken its silence on China’s Evergrande crisis by saying that the risks to the financial system stemming from the developer’s problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spread.

Authorities and local governments are resolving the situation based on “market-oriented principles and the rule of law,” Zou Lan, representative of the People’s Bank of China, said at a press conference on Friday. The central bank has urged financial institutions to keep the credit supply to the housing sector “stable and orderly,” said Zou, director of the financial markets department.

Concern is growing that Evergrande’s liquidity crisis is starting to hit other developers, an effect of President Xi Jinping’s stringent measures to cool the housing market. Fears about the risk of contagion have increased in the past two weeks after a surprise default by developer Fantasia and a warning from Sinic Holdings that its default was imminent.

“In recent years, the company has failed to manage its business well and operate prudently amid changing market conditions,” Zou said of Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities. “Instead, it blindly expanded and diversified.”

The central bank urged real estate companies and shareholders to meet their debt obligations, Zou said. The drop in offshore dollar bonds of developers is a natural market response to defaults, he added.

Zou also said that China’s government has insisted that the real estate sector not be used as a short-term stimulus to the economy. He added that cities experienced an excessive rise in property prices, which was limited by restrictions on mortgages.

According to Zou, real estate investment fell recently after some developers faced credit problems, but in his analysis, this is a normal market phenomenon.

Financial regulators told some big banks to speed up mortgage approvals in the last quarter, as reported by Bloomberg on Friday. Banks have also been allowed to request the sale of mortgage-backed securities so that they can free up loan tranche balances, which alleviates the ban imposed earlier in the year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Regulators will secure financial support so that the Evergrande real estate projects can resume, Zou said, adding that the developer’s rapid expansion had significantly worsened its financial metrics “and risks exploded in the end.”

In an unusual public rebuke in August, the central bank told Evergrande to resolve its debt problems and refrain from disclosing “false” information after a meeting with developer executives.

In September, regulators issued broad instructions for the developer to take all possible steps to avoid a short-term default on dollar-denominated bonds and to focus on completing unfinished properties and repaying retail investors, according to Bloomberg information.

