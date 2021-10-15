China launches longest manned space mission tomorrow – News

This Friday (15th) China will launch its longest manned space mission, Shenzhou-13, during which three astronauts will spend six months on the Chinese space station under construction.

To reduce the lag with the United States and Russia, China is carrying out an ambitious space program that has allowed the country to send probes to the Moon and Mars, in addition to having its own GPS system.

The Space Agency for Human Flight (CMSA) announced that the Shenzhou-13 crew will take off this Friday (15th) at 1:23 pm EDT from Jiuquan base in the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.

The three astronauts will dock with the Tianhe (Celestial Harmony) module, the only one already in orbit of the three that will form the space station.

The mission will consist of monitoring the construction and reviewing the equipment. They will also make “two or three exits into space,” the CMSA said.

The crew will be composed of Zhai Zhigang (55 years old), the first Chinese person to take an extra-vehicular trip, in 2008; Wang Yaping (41 years old), the second Chinese woman to travel to space, in 2013; and Ye Guangfu (41 years old), in their first spaceflight.

All are military and members of the Chinese Communist Party.

They will double the record duration for a Chinese manned mission, set in September by Shenzhou-12 astronauts, who spent three months in the Tianhe module.

“Spending six months in zero gravity will undoubtedly be exhausting,” Commander Zhai Zhigang said.

The space station is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. It will be named Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) in Chinese or CSS (Chinese Space Station) in English, with a similar size to the former Soviet Mir station (1986-2001). It will remain operational for at least ten years.