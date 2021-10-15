China Relaxes Mortgage Rules Amid Evergrande Crisis

(Bloomberg) — China has decided to ease restrictions on real estate lending at some of its biggest banks, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling growing concern from officials about a contagion from the debt crisis at developer China Evergrande.

Financial regulators told some big banks late last month to speed up mortgage approvals in the last quarter, said the people, who asked not to be named. Banks have also been allowed to request the sale of mortgage-backed securities so that they can release loan tranche balances, which alleviates the ban imposed earlier in the year, the sources said.

The measures come with the perception that Evergrande’s liquidity crisis is beginning to hit other developers, an effect of President Xi Jinping’s stringent measures to cool the housing market. Fears about the risk of contagion have increased in the past two weeks after a surprise default by developer Fantasia and a warning from Sinic Holdings that its default was imminent.

The People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While the recent move is positive for developers, it is unlikely to solve their liquidity problems, said Raymond Cheng, head of research for China and Hong Kong at CGS-CIMB Securities. He said regulators should also ease policies for lending to onshore corporate bond markets and projects, as offshore debt financing is “almost closed at the moment.”

China’s credit growth slowed in September as the housing market weighed heavily on financing and lending activities, despite the central bank’s call to stabilize credit expansion.

At a meeting led by central bank president Yi Gang at the end of September, officials called on 24 financial institutions to cooperate with governments “to jointly maintain the stable and healthy development of the real estate market and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of real estate consumers.”

The Beijing government has stepped up efforts to limit the impact of the Evergrande crisis, which has reduced the confidence of homebuyers. Estimates show that 1.6 million families have given entry to Evergrande apartments that have not yet been built.

Combined pre-sales for the nation’s top 100 real estate companies fell 36 percent in September from a year earlier, according to China Real Estate Information Corp.

“Any further easing must depend on sales improving significantly from the current weak level,” said Patrick Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Potential buyers may still be concerned about the purchase of pre-sales units from indebted developers.”

The downturn in the real estate sector puts pressure on China’s economy, as do energy shortages, declining consumer confidence and rising raw material costs. Chinese GDP may have slowed to 5% in the third quarter from a 7.9% expansion in the previous three months, according to economists surveyed ahead of government data to be released on Monday.

