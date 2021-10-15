Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, declares his love for Dakota Johnson on show, and she gets emotional; come watch!

Who is Christian Gray next to Chris Martin, right?! On the night of last Tuesday (12), Coldplay held a release concert for their new album, ‘Music of the Spheres’, at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, UK. The event, in addition to celebrating the new work of the iconic British group, also served as a stage for a romantic gesture from the singer to his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson.

During the show, the 44-year-old singer made a beautiful declaration of love to the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star. Before introducing the song “My Universe”, which is part of the new album, Chris pointed to the beloved, who was present in the audience and declared: “This is about my universe. And she is here tonight! Thanks baby”.

Johnson, for her part, couldn’t help but smile as the theater’s lights focused on her and everyone in the room began to applaud and scream for them both. It is also possible to see that the muse was very moved by the vocalist’s gesture, as she immediately wipes the tears from her face.

Afterwards, the singer continued the performance, but made a point of pointing to Dakota when singing the romantic lyrics. “You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first”, sang Chris. Oh guys! Does anyone have a tissue there? Just spy:

omg chris martin dedicated My Universe to dakota johnson and she cried 🥺 the way he pointed at her while singing “you, you’re my universe and i just want to put you first”

pic.twitter.com/US85Xrs4jG — jimtober (@hrIykoo) October 13, 2021

omg today i found out that chris martin & dakota johnson are dating for 4 years! chris sang and dedicated my universe to her during coldplay’s concert last night and chris said “it’s about my universe. she’s here” & she cried while chris was pointing at her while singing.

-ccto pic.twitter.com/ZmJRzQLXiM — AJB (@Megan_daaah) October 14, 2021

The emotional moment, recorded by fans, gained a lot of attention on social media – while some highlighted the cuteness of the big couple, others were shocked to discover that Dakota and Martin have been together for four years. Help! Kkk Check out the best reactions:

shocked after finding out that chris martin is dating dakota johnson — lolo.📖 (@kpgflower) October 14, 2021

every time the video of chris martin boiola appears on tl by dakota johnson i will praise it because my daughter deserves so much someone who does this kind of romantic thing in public ♥️♥️♥️ — mi (@dakotarias) October 14, 2021

what do you mean chris martin dates dakota johnson and he even dedicated my universe to her????? — very close. (@jeonmystic) October 14, 2021

“How are we going to deal with the sweet relationship of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, how???” declared a netizen.

How could we handle Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s sweet relationship how??? pic.twitter.com/cR6rv4TCOo “Zahra. lives by a map of LA💫 (@sugarvenomx) October 13, 2021

“So… Chris Martin dedicated “My Universe” to his universe (Dakota Johnson) that was there in the audience…”, wrote a second.

so Chris Martin dedicated “my universe” to his universe (Dakota Johnson) who was there in the audience pic.twitter.com/SZyMvofkYJ — bru (@babiesblooming) October 13, 2021

“Chris Martin loves Dakota Johnson so much,” a third person was moved.

Chris Martin loves Dakota Johnson so much pic.twitter.com/I5OhmhT3w5 — hayley of the pride ⁷ 🐙🐋 MOTS LOCKDOWN (@hayleystjames) October 12, 2021

Together since 2017, the musician and actress are extremely discreet about their personal lives and, mainly, about their relationship. Even with their long-term relationship, stars often avoid posting pictures of romantic moments on the web or public appearances side-by-side – the last time they were photographed together was in July this year. But who needs Instagram posts when you have statements like that, right? We just wanted a Chris Martin to call ours!