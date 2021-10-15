City Hall Prepares Multivaccination D-Day and Publishes New Covid-19 Calendars; Look

The City of Patos de Minas published this Thursday (14) new vaccination schedules against Covid-19 for the coming days. Immunizing agents from Pfizer and Astrazeneca will be made available for the application of second doses and also for the application of the booster dose (3rd dose) in the elderly and healthcare professionals.

For the application of the second dose, the calendar runs until October 23rd. For the third dose, the calendar runs until the 25th of October and includes seniors over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed people over 18 years of age. See the calendars:

Covid-19 2nd Dose Calendar – from 10/16 to 10/23

Calendar 3rd Dose Elderly – 10/18 to 10/25

Calendar 3rd dose health professionals – 10/16 to 10/17

Multivaccination D-Day



Next Saturday (16), the D-Day of the Multivaccination Campaign will take place. All USFs will be open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm to update the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents under 15 years (14 years, 11 months and 29 days). Health facilities provide 18 immunizing agents that make up the National Vaccination Calendar for this public. For example, BCG, Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), Pneumococcal 10 valent, VIP (Inactivated Polio Vaccine), VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), are available

Women’s Health D-Day



Also this Saturday (16), from 7 am, the D-Day of Women’s Health will take place in all USFs as part of the Pink October actions. There will be, for example, orientation activities, evaluation of mammograms, collection of preventive exams for cervical cancer, auriculotherapy and oral cancer screening. All women can participate in your referral unit.

