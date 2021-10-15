Claudio Castro speaks on ‘dreams’ plate with Pedro Paulo and Ceciliano, during an event in Rio

RIO — The governor of Rio, Claudio Castro (PL), nodded to the political group of Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) on Wednesday night, saying that the municipal secretary of Finance, Deputy Pedro Paulo (DEM- RJ), would be his vice in a “dream plate”. The gesture took place during the launch of a magazine in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Castro was talking to Pedro Paulo and the president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj), André Ceciliano (PT). Those who saw the scene say that a person approached the three politicians and said that there was the “dream plate” for the government of Rio — Castro as governor, Pedro Paulo, vice president, and Ceciliano in the Senate. Laughing, Castro agreed and said that it was a good composition. The atmosphere between them was relaxed.

Behind the joke, however, there is a truth. Castro is very interested in bringing Pedro Paulo to his ticket and attracting the support of Paes, considered a trump card in the race to Guanabara Palace and who has already been courted by other pre-candidates for the government, such as federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) and the former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT). The mayor of Rio, however, continues to say that his candidate for the position is Felipe Santa Cruz, president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). Paes, however, does not stop talking to any of the postulants.





In response to Castro’s affection, Pedro Paulo affirmed that he has a good relationship with the governor, but he endorsed his support for Santa Cruz’s candidacy. The secretary also reinforced that he intends to be reelected to the Chamber of Deputies next year.

— I have all the respect, appreciation and a great relationship with Governor Cláudio Castro, and I appreciate the mention of my name, but my party and political group’s project is to have its own candidacy and our pre-candidate is called Felipe Santa Cruz . And I’m a pre-candidate for re-election for federal deputy – said Pedro Paulo, who adds: – It was a fraternization of politicians being sympathetic with politicians. It’s still a year before the election.

Castro’s nod to Pedro Paulo and Ceciliano also represents a move by the governor towards the center — something the president has been trying to do to distance himself from President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), with whom he is an ally and who is now suffering a sharp decline in popularity. Castro, however, does not break with the former captain, as he still has the votes of pocketnaristas and maintains the image of being the candidate of the Bolsonaro family in the state.

The “dream plate”, however, could change the support it has from the president. This is because, by waving Pedro Paulo, Castro approaches Paes, a critic of Bolsonaro and who has already had direct friction with the son of President Carlos, a councilor in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. In addition, the president of Alerj is not just a PT in Rio, but former president Lula’s current strongman in the state. Lula is Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the presidential race and, according to polls, he appears ahead of the president in terms of votes.

Castro’s nod to Ceciliano would also break with the governor’s official ticket, whose candidate for the senate is the mayor of Duque de Caxias, Washington Reis (MDB). Initially, the emedebista had intentions of running for the state government, but he gave up the dispute to endorse Castro’s reelection. Both the mayor, the governor and the president of Alerj maintain a friendly relationship behind the scenes.