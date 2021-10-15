Colombia vs Ecuador live: check schedule, where to watch and likely lineups – Play

Colombia and Ecuador face off this Thursday (14), at 6 pm, at the Estádio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, in Barranquilla, Colombia, for the 12th round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, in Qatar.

The two teams compete for a place at the World Cup, with just one point of difference. The Colombians are in fifth place in the qualifying table, with 15 points added. The team led by Reinaldo Rueda needs to react in the competition to enter the G4.

Ecuador occupies the third position, with 16 points added in 11 games played so far. Gustavo Alfaro’s team, however, has wavered in recent rounds. In the five most recent games, he has won two and lost three.

follow it live

where to watch

The match broadcast will be from SportTV 2.

Guesses for Colombia vs Ecuador

Probable escalations

Colombia

Ospin; Medina, Sanchez, Mina and Tesillo; Quadrado, Lerma, Uribe and Díaz; Borré and Falcao. Technician: Reinaldo Rueda.

Ecuador

Ramirez; Arboleda, Torres and Hincapie; Estupiñan, Gruezo, Caicedo and Preciado; Mena, Valencia and Plata. Technician: Gustavo Alfaro.

Colombia x Ecuador

Where: Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla (COL)

Date: 10/14, at 6 pm

Referee: Diego Haro (PER)

Assistants: Jonny Bosio (PER) and Coty Carrera (PER)

VAR: Leodán González (URU)