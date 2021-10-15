Compulsory face-to-face classes, end of masks and vaccination: Health secretary talks about pandemic in MG | Minas Gerais

Mandatory face-to-face classes, end of masks, stopped doses, vaccination and herd immunity. These were some of the points raised by the Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais, Fábio Baccheretti, during a press conference this Thursday morning (14).

After agglomerations, Pharmacy of Minas will have another address in BH, says Secretary of Health

According to the secretary, Minas will receive, next week, around 400,000 doses of Astrazenca, which would be enough to make up for the deficit of 118,000 doses of the immunizing agent.

Government of Minas updates vaccination data, variants and disseminates protocols in schools

Also, he revealed that about 2 million doses of Pfizer are stopped in regional distribution centers, awaiting the withdrawal of the municipalities.

Baccheretti also spoke of the effects on the advance of vaccination in the state. In Minas, 523 counties have not registered deaths by Covid for a month.

Read below the main points of the press conference.

2 of 7 Fábio Baccheretti at a press conference — Photo: Reproduction Fábio Baccheretti at a press conference — Photo: Reproduction

The secretary said that, due to the improved indicators of the pandemic in the state, the expectation is that, in two months, it may be that the citizen is “unobliged to wear the mask in open places” in the state. But warned that it’s not “time to take off the mask” yet.

“In open and airy places like squares, parks, the risk is lower, many countries have done this after achieving herd immunity. Here, at the end of next month, it can happen, since the virus circulation is low, if we get herd immunity, it can be, but it’s not time to take off the mask, yet only 50% of people received the second dose, is far from 70% in number (when immunity reaches). In two months, he can be released from wearing a mask in open places in Minas. There is still no way to predict closed places”, analyzes Baccheretti.

3 of 7 Mask use can be released in open mine sites after herd immunity is achieved (illustrative image) — Photo: Michael Jin / Unsplash Mask wearing may be allowed in open mine sites after herd immunity is achieved (illustrative image) — Photo: Michael Jin / Unsplash

The secretary informed that 523 of the 853 municipalities of Minas Gerais have not recorded deaths from Covid-19 for a month.

Bed occupancy in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) remains below 25%, with “places left in hospitals” in the state.

“We don’t have any pressure on the health system, we have vacancies left in state hospitals. The virus is circulating less and less. 523 municipalities have no deaths from Covid-19 in the last month”, he pointed out.

Hospitals in Belo Horizonte have a drop in hospitalization due to Covid, but the line for surgeries has 31,000 patients

More Astrazeneca in Minas Gerais

4 of 7 Box with doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde-DF Box with doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde-DF

Fábio Baccheretti, explained that he hopes, until next week, to “zero” the lack of immunizing Astrazeneca in the state for the application of a second dose. According to him, currently, there is a deficit 118 thousand doses.

Esmeraldas interrupts the application of vaccine against Covid-19 due to lack of doses

“I spoke today with Rodrigo Cruz, executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, and he explained that the federal government expects to receive 4 million doses of Astrazenca tomorrow, that is, around 400,000 for Minas Gerais. Next week, another 300,000 for next week. It’s enough to supply the need we have for Astrazeneca,” he noted.

Considering the target audience, the government of Minas Gerais informed that 85% of those over 12 years old in the state have already taken at least one dose.

5 of 7 Facade of the Rede de Frio State Center, in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Elton Lopes/TV Globo Facade of the State Central de Rede de Frio, in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Elton Lopes/TV Globo

Baccheretti revealed that about 2 million doses of Pfizer they are stops at regional distribution centers, awaiting the withdrawal of the municipalities.

“We are at a moment of prominence in which many doses are stopped in the regionals waiting for the municipalities to search, between 1 and 2 million Pfizer waiting for the municipality to search. It seems that there is a fear of using the vaccine to vaccinate the elderly and also for teenagers. We have to understand what’s going on. We want to make this distribution to the municipalities, there is no way to have a stopped dose”, he warned.

Compulsory face-to-face classes

6 of 7 State school classroom prepared to return to face-to-face activities — Photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG State school classroom prepared for return from in-person activities — Photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG

The secretary reflected the main change in the return of in-person classes in state schools, which is the authorization to occupy 100% of classroom capacity and other spaces in the school and school transport and said that there are chances that the return will happen later this year.

“There are chances of in-person classes in the state this year, yes. The limitation is not for the number of students, but for the distance. But we are already studying trying to take 90 centimeters as a minimum distance. And we want to go back in person. There are students with comorbidities, but this is being discussed, the education department hopes and we also hope that we will be able to return with all activities in person this year,” he said.

7 of 7 Also during the press conference, Fábio warned about the upcoming holidays. He spoke of “lowering the risks”. — Photo: Shutterstock Also during the press conference, Fábio warned about the year-end parties that are coming. He spoke of “lowering the risks”. — Photo: Shutterstock

Also during the press conference, Fábio warned about the upcoming holidays. He spoke of “lowering the risks”.

“In December there is an expectation of herd immunity, every target audience with two doses, more than 80% of people vaccinated. There is even less expectation of the virus circulating, but that doesn’t mean the risk is zero. We are going to reduce the risks, look for open, ventilated places, prevent people with comorbidities from staying in closed places, the risk exists, it will be less in December, but we will continue to reduce the risks”, he said.