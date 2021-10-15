Consumer Electronic Accessories with up to 65% off on AliExpress

Have you been looking for a smart watch that makes your daily tasks easier and more practical? So it looks like the AliExpress guessed.

The site has prepared excellent offers with up to 65% discount in smartwatches gives Amazon, a leader in the electronics accessories market, whose mission is to connect health and technology. Offers are valid for the day October 14th to 16th.

You can check out all the offers by clicking here, but we’ve separated some options that we think might interest you.

Check it out below:

In addition to the Amazfit product campaign, AliExpress is promoting the week of Super Offers of the day October 11th to 17th with incredible prices for all customers.

Be aware that discounts are only valid from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm each day of the week of offers.

Check out the full selection of products here and the best deals we’ve selected below:

Smartphone Realme 6.6 ffhd + 120hz with triple camera from R$ 1485.19 (offer valid from 9 pm to 11 pm on October 11th)

Stainless steel bathroom hardware set from R$ 85.79 (offer valid from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm on October 12th)

Wireless Video Baby Monitor with 3.2-inch LCD for R$475.63 (offer valid from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm on October 12th)

Baby Doll Reborn KEIUMI Kitten 55cm for R$ 101.99 (offer valid from 9 pm to 11 pm on October 13th)

ST-901 waterproof device for car and motorcycle from R$ 51.00 (offer valid from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm on October 13th)

Liberty Pink Synthetic Wig for Cosplays for R$125.40 (offer valid from 9pm to 11pm on October 14th)

Professional laser distance meter from R$ 57.62 (offer valid from 9 pm to 11 pm on October 15th)

2.4 GHz Wireless Gamepad Compatible with Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade for R$ 124.18 (offer valid from 9 pm to 11 pm on October 16th)

Galaxy laser Wifi projector staging night light from R$ 121.56 (offer valid from 9 pm to 11 pm on October 16th)

Baseus battery of the car starter for R$ 295.75 (offer valid from 9 pm to 11 pm on October 17th)

Ceramic abstract sculpture for decoration from R$ 117.44 (offer valid from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm on October 17th)

Good shopping!

Prices checked in the afternoon of October 13th. Buying through the links above, you pay nothing more and Gizmodo Brasil earns a commission.