Consumption drops in supermarkets and several factors, internal and external, are to blame

posted on 10/15/2021 06:00



The products that had the highest increases were potatoes (20.9%), roasted and ground coffee (10.7%) and frozen chicken (7.1%) – (credit: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil)

Consumption in Brazilian homes fell by 2.33% between July and August this year. According to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras), in comparison with August last year, consumption fell 1.78%, but in the accumulated result for the year, there was an increase of 3.15%.

According to Abras, the percentages reflect external and internal factors, such as high inflation and unemployment, according to Agência Brasil. “Exchange rate, frost and the population, with a more restricted pocket, had an influence on the August result,” stated the vice president at Abras, Marcio Milan.

According to the entity, the dates in which consumption tends to increase represent a moment of optimism for the sector. “Despite this slowdown, we are confident and will maintain our initial growth forecast of 4.5% for 2021”, reinforced Milan.

The basket of 35 consumer products in supermarkets closed the month costing R$ 675.73, an increase of 1.07% compared to July 2021. Compared to the same month last year, the growth was 22, 23%.

The products that had the biggest increases were potatoes (20.9%), roasted and ground coffee (10.7%) and frozen chicken (7.1%). Soap (4.3%) and egg (3.7%) also appear in the list of items whose price rose. The biggest drops were onion (-4.9%), pet soft drink (-2.8%), tomato (-2.3%), cassava flour (-1.7%) and beans (-1.5 %).

João Pessoa was the city with the greatest variation between August 2020 and August this year, with an increase of 32.47%. With this, the value of the basket in the capital of Paraíba was R$ 624.45 against R$ 471.37 in 2020. With an increase of 18.12%, Cuiabá appears with the lowest index among Brazilian capitals, with a cost of R$ 535.93 compared to R$ 453.70 last August.

“We are closely monitoring the issue of prices and the variety of brands on the market that fit all pockets. It is necessary for consumers to research at this time”, said Milan.