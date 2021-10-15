Convicted Military Personnel: How it was an operation with 257 shots that resulted in the death of a musician and waste picker

14 october 2021

Credit, reproduction

Musician Evaldo Rosa dos Santos was taking his family to a baby shower. In the car were him, his father-in-law, his wife, their seven-year-old son and a family friend. It was Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Around 2 pm, a barrage of gunfire hit the family’s car in Guadalupe, a lower-middle-class neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro. The shots were coming from the military.

Luciano Macedo, a recyclable material collector who tried to help his family, also died after being shot three times in the back, 11 days later, in hospital. His widow was five months pregnant and saw the scene.

There were a total of 257 pistol and rifle shots, of which 62 hit the family car, a white Ford Ka. Nine shots hit the musician.

Two years later and after more than 15 hours of a trial postponed twice, the court reached a verdict on the case.

The Military Court of Justice condemned at dawn this Thursday (10/15) eight of the 12 Army soldiers involved in the deaths. Sentences ranging from 28 to 31 years in prison were handed out.

Another four officers who did not fire their weapons were acquitted.

Those convicted are: Fabio Henrique Souza Braz da Silva, Gabriel Christian Honorato, Gabriel da Silva de Barros Lins, Italo da Silva Nunes Romualdo, João Lucas da Costa Gonçalo, Leonardo de Oliveira de Souza, Marlon Conceição da Silva and Matheus Santanna Claudino.

They will be expelled from the corporation for proven culpability. All 12 military personnel were acquitted of the charge of failing to help.

Convicted military personnel can still appeal to the Superior Military Court and must remain at liberty until the court’s final decision.

‘Calm down, love, it’s the Army’

In 2019, to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, Evaldo’s wife said that, before the shooting, she told her husband: “Calm down, love, it’s the Army.”

According to the Military Public Ministry, no weapons or other objects of crime were found with the victims.

The Army’s version was that the car had been mistaken for a bandit.

Nine of the military were held in pre-trial detention for a month and a half, but were released by majority vote in the Superior Military Court on May 23rd.

Six days after the case, President Jair Bolsonaro said the army had not killed anyone and that the case was an “incident.”

“The Army didn’t kill anyone. The Army belongs to the people. We cannot accuse the people of murder. There was an incident. There was a death. We regret being a hardworking, honest citizen,” he said at the time.

The Military Public Ministry had filed a complaint against 12 military personnel for “causing the death of Evaldo Rosa dos Santos and Luciano Macedo and an attempt on the life of Sergio Gonçalves de Araújo, exposing the local population to danger, as well as for failing to provide aid to the victims”.

That is, the 12 were denounced for the crimes of aggravated homicide (two counts, with a penalty of 12 to 30 years in prison), an attempted murder (depending on the seriousness, it can reach a similar penalty) and for not having provided assistance ( from one to six months or fine).

According to the complaint by the Public Ministry, “the unjustified action of the military, in addition to causing the death of two civilians and an attempt on the life of another, put the local population in a densely populated area in danger”

In December of last year, the first instance of the Federal Military Justice, in Rio de Janeiro, heard the 12 soldiers accused of the deaths of Evaldo and Luciano Macedo. Witnesses were also heard.

The trial was scheduled to take place on April 7 of this year, the date on which the crime would complete two years, but ended up being postponed twice.

Judgment

After more than 15 hours, the trial came to an end with a score of three votes to two.

Of the five members of the Special Council of Justice – consisting of a federal judge and four randomly drawn military judges -, the judge and two other soldiers voted for conviction for murder, another member voted for wrongful conviction (with no intention of killing) and another for acquittal of the military.

Lieutenant Ítalo da Silva Nunes Romualdo received the highest conviction: 31 years and six months in prison in a closed regime. The other seven were sentenced to 28 years in prison in a closed regime for double murder and attempted murder – Evaldo’s father-in-law was injured in the action.

During the trial, the defense of the military resorted to controversial arguments and accusations without evidence, infuriating the victims’ widows.

Initially, defender Paulo Henrique Mello even said that the military were attacked by drug dealers and that Macedo, the recyclable material scavenger who helped Santos and his family, would be a lookout for the traffic.

At the end of the allegations, he accused Macedo of having shot the musician and attacked the troops.

“After he falls, the shooting stops. It would only be murder if the shooting continued, but that was not the case. The car was an artifact for Luciano to escape. I doubt if he had raised his arms to surrender,” he said .

The prosecution argued that the military did not act within the norms or limits of legality and that they should only use force and live ammunition as a last resort.

Reaction

The two victims’ widows commemorated the sentence. According to them, the feeling is one of relief and accomplishment.

“It is a great feeling of accomplishment, for being able to honor my husband’s name. How satisfying it is to be able to get home and share this news with my son. I am very grateful to God, it was He who supported me since that moment until today,” said Luciana Nogueira, Evaldo’s wife, to the Uol news website.

“I’m very satisfied, relieved. I thought the judge’s decision was very fair, but my feeling now is relief and sadness, remembering all this,” added Dayana Fernandes, accompanied by her daughter, now two, who the collector Macedo does not got to know.