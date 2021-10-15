Convicted Military Personnel: How it was an operation with 257 shots that resulted in the death of a musician and waste picker

Evaldo Rosa and Luciano Macedo

Musician Evaldo Rosa dos Santos was taking his family to a baby shower. In the car were him, his father-in-law, his wife, their seven-year-old son and a family friend. It was Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Around 2 pm, a barrage of gunfire hit the family’s car in Guadalupe, a lower-middle-class neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro. The shots were coming from the military.

Luciano Macedo, a recyclable material collector who tried to help his family, also died after being shot three times in the back, 11 days later, in hospital. His widow was five months pregnant and saw the scene.

There were a total of 257 pistol and rifle shots, of which 62 hit the family car, a white Ford Ka. Nine shots hit the musician.