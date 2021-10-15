Cooperative performs an unprecedented and free outdoor show

For seven days in October, Lake Igapó II will be the stage for a water theater. The Doctor’s Day (10/18) will be the opening date of the show that Unimed Londrina will perform in an unprecedented way in the city. The presentation is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the cooperative, a tribute to doctors and the city of Londrina and marks the launch of the health plan operator’s hospital.

Schedule – The Show das Águas Unimed Londrina will be held daily, from October 18th to 24th, from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm, and the public passing by Av. Higienópolis will be able to contemplate the presentation, which is free of charge.

lit jets – The attraction, inspired by water theaters performed in several cities around the world, will bring 16 illuminated water jets that will be installed on Lake Igapó and, pumping the lake water at a height of up to ten meters, will make the waters dance to the rhythm of songs. The water returns to the lake naturally more oxygenated, benefiting the local ecosystem.

Sound and projector – A sound system and a projector will be installed on the shores of the lake, which will enable the presentation of a video in a curtain of water. The video, which lasts one minute, will be projected in a loop, several times during the show, interspersed with the presentation of the dancing jets.

love for the city – The president of Unimed Londrina, Omar Genha Taha, says that this initiative aims to reinforce the operator’s love for the city. “Unimed Londrina has been building this city for 50 years together with the people of London. This presentation is a tribute from the cooperative to the city and to all doctors, and is also a commemoration of the important step we are taking in the construction of our own hospital, a project that will benefit all of Londrina”, he adds. (Unimed Londrina Press)