“Corinthians come a lot more dressed up”

After his debut as coach of São Paulo, Rogério Ceni is already focusing on the duel with Corinthians, next Monday, at Morumbi stadium, at 20:00 (GMT), for the Brazilian Championship. With three days to prepare the team for the Majestic, the tricolor idol knows he will have a tough time ahead.







Rogério Ceni regretted a draw on his debut at the helm of São Paulo Photo: Mauro Horita / Estadão Content

“I’m not thinking about relegation. I’m thinking about winning the next game, which is a derby. Corinthians has been much better equipped, with reinforcements, causing difficulties, imposing itself in front of their opponents. We will study a way to beat Corinthians at Morumbi and go up,” said Ceni.

The 1-1 draw with Ceará was São Paulo’s sixth consecutive in the Brazilian Championship. The team remains in 13th place, still close to the relegation zone, and needing to add three points again to, who knows, little by little, approach the classification zone for the Libertadores.

“We have to think about scoring points. Today was the game for that, but unfortunately the ball didn’t want to go in. A normal score would be a victory by two, three goals difference. We can’t keep looking down. The time is to work. and think about the next game,” he added.

If São Paulo has not won for six rounds, Corinthians lost only one game of the last 11 they played. The two teams live completely opposite moments and, at least on the Tricolor side, the success in the derby next Monday could change the environment at the Barra Funda CT and ease the pressure from the fans for good results.