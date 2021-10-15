Corinthians continues in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship at the end of the 26th round; see table

The 26th round of the Brazilian Championship ended this Thursday night. With the victory against Fluminense by 1-0, Corinthians remained in sixth place and saw the advantage for the G4 diminish.

With 40 points earned, Corinthians is one point away from entering the zone of the top four in the Brazilian Championship. Red Bull Bragantino, with a game less than Timão, has 41 and occupies the fourth place. The fifth is Palmeiras, with the same score as Sylvinho’s team.

Looking down, Corinthians continues to be pursued by Internacional. The team from Rio Grande do Sul won in the round and reached 39 points, with a game less than Timão. On the other hand, Sylvinho’s team opened the advantage to Athletico Paranaense, which is in eighth place with 34 points.

In sixth place, Corinthians is qualifying for the pre-Libertadores. With the decisions made by the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, the situation could change and the Parque São Jorge team could guarantee a direct spot in the biggest continental competition. Aiming at the G4, Timão returns to the field next Monday, in a classic against São Paulo, at 20h, at Morumbi.

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 56 25 17 5 3 41 17 24 75 2nd Flamengo 45 23 14 3 6 46 21 25 65 3rd strength 42 26 12 6 8 33 29 4 54 4th Red Bull Bragantino 41 25 10 11 4 40 29 11 55 5th palm trees 40 25 12 4 9 37 32 5 53 6th Corinthians 40 26 10 10 6 28 23 5 51 7th International 39 25 10 9 6 34 26 8 52 8th Athletic-PR 34 25 10 4 11 32 32 0 45 9th Cuiabá 34 26 7 13 6 26 26 0 44 10th Fluminense 33 25 8 9 8 24 27 -3 44 11th Atlético-GO 31 25 7 10 8 20 23 -3 41 12th America-MG 31 26 7 10 9 25 29 -4 40 13th São Paulo 31 26 6 13 7 21 26 -5 40 14th Ceará 30 24 6 12 6 22 25 -3 42 15th Youth 28 26 6 10 10 25 33 -8 36 16th saints 28 25 6 10 9 23 32 -9 37 17th Bahia 27 25 7 6 12 28 38 -10 36 18th sport 26 26 6 8 12 14 22 -8 33 19th Guild 23 24 6 5 13 20 28 -8 32 20th Chapecoense 13 26 1 10 15 23 44 -21 17

Watch the games of the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/12/2021

19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 Atlético-GO

9:30 pm – Bahia 0 x 0 Palmeiras

Games on 10/13/2021

19:00 – Chapecoense 1 x 1 Athletico-PR

19:00 – Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Santos

19:00 – Flamengo 3 x 1 Youth

20:30 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 Guild

21:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense

9:30 pm – International 3 x 1 America-MG

Games on 10/14/2021

19:00 – Cuiabá 1 x 0 Sport

19:00 – São Paulo 1 x 1 Ceará

Watch the games of the 27th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/16/2021

19:00 – Chapecoense x Fortaleza

21:00 – America-MG x Bahia

Games on 10/17/2021

16:00 – Palmeiras x International

4:00 pm – Athletico-PR x Fluminense

18:15 – Atlético-GO x Atlético-MG

18:15 – Ceará x Red Bull Bragantino

6:15 pm – Guild x Youth

8:30 pm – Flamengo x Cuiabá

8:30 pm – Sport x Santos

Games on 10/18/2021

20:00 – São Paulo x Corinthians

