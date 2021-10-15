Corinthians continues in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship at the end of the 26th round; see table

The 26th round of the Brazilian Championship ended this Thursday night. With the victory against Fluminense by 1-0, Corinthians remained in sixth place and saw the advantage for the G4 diminish.

With 40 points earned, Corinthians is one point away from entering the zone of the top four in the Brazilian Championship. Red Bull Bragantino, with a game less than Timão, has 41 and occupies the fourth place. The fifth is Palmeiras, with the same score as Sylvinho’s team.

Looking down, Corinthians continues to be pursued by Internacional. The team from Rio Grande do Sul won in the round and reached 39 points, with a game less than Timão. On the other hand, Sylvinho’s team opened the advantage to Athletico Paranaense, which is in eighth place with 34 points.

In sixth place, Corinthians is qualifying for the pre-Libertadores. With the decisions made by the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, the situation could change and the Parque São Jorge team could guarantee a direct spot in the biggest continental competition. Aiming at the G4, Timão returns to the field next Monday, in a classic against São Paulo, at 20h, at Morumbi.

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG5625175341172475
2ndFlamengo4523143646212565
3rdstrength422612683329454
4thRed Bull Bragantino41251011440291155
5thpalm trees402512493732553
6thCorinthians4026101062823551
7thInternational392510963426852
8thAthletic-PR3425104113232045
9thCuiabá342671362626044
10thFluminense33258982427-344
11thAtlético-GO312571082023-341
12thAmerica-MG312671092529-440
13thSão Paulo312661372126-540
14thCeará302461262225-342
15thYouth2826610102533-836
16thsaints282561092332-937
17thBahia272576122838-1036
18thsport262668121422-833
19thGuild232465132028-832
20thChapecoense1326110152344-2117

Watch the games of the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/12/2021
19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 Atlético-GO
9:30 pm – Bahia 0 x 0 Palmeiras
Games on 10/13/2021
19:00 – Chapecoense 1 x 1 Athletico-PR
19:00 – Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Santos
19:00 – Flamengo 3 x 1 Youth
20:30 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 Guild
21:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense
9:30 pm – International 3 x 1 America-MG
Games on 10/14/2021
19:00 – Cuiabá 1 x 0 Sport
19:00 – São Paulo 1 x 1 Ceará

Watch the games of the 27th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/16/2021
19:00 – Chapecoense x Fortaleza
21:00 – America-MG x Bahia
Games on 10/17/2021
16:00 – Palmeiras x International
4:00 pm – Athletico-PR x Fluminense
18:15 – Atlético-GO x Atlético-MG
18:15 – Ceará x Red Bull Bragantino
6:15 pm – Guild x Youth
8:30 pm – Flamengo x Cuiabá
8:30 pm – Sport x Santos
Games on 10/18/2021
20:00 – São Paulo x Corinthians

