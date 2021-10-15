Corinthians continues in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship at the end of the 26th round; see table

The 26th round of the Brazilian Championship ended this Thursday night. With the victory against Fluminense by 1-0, Corinthians remained in sixth place and saw the advantage for the G4 diminish.
With 40 points earned, Corinthians is one point away from entering the zone of the top four in the Brazilian Championship. Red Bull Bragantino, with a game less than Timão, has 41 and occupies the fourth place. The fifth is Palmeiras, with the same score as Sylvinho’s team.
Looking down, Corinthians continues to be pursued by Internacional. The team from Rio Grande do Sul won in the round and reached 39 points, with a game less than Timão. On the other hand, Sylvinho’s team opened the advantage to Athletico Paranaense, which is in eighth place with 34 points.
In sixth place, Corinthians is qualifying for the pre-Libertadores. With the decisions made by the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, the situation could change and the Parque São Jorge team could guarantee a direct spot in the biggest continental competition. Aiming at the G4, Timão returns to the field next Monday, in a classic against São Paulo, at 20h, at Morumbi.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|56
|25
|17
|5
|3
|41
|17
|24
|75
|2nd
|Flamengo
|45
|23
|14
|3
|6
|46
|21
|25
|65
|3rd
|strength
|42
|26
|12
|6
|8
|33
|29
|4
|54
|4th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|41
|25
|10
|11
|4
|40
|29
|11
|55
|5th
|palm trees
|40
|25
|12
|4
|9
|37
|32
|5
|53
|6th
|Corinthians
|40
|26
|10
|10
|6
|28
|23
|5
|51
|7th
|International
|39
|25
|10
|9
|6
|34
|26
|8
|52
|8th
|Athletic-PR
|34
|25
|10
|4
|11
|32
|32
|0
|45
|9th
|Cuiabá
|34
|26
|7
|13
|6
|26
|26
|0
|44
|10th
|Fluminense
|33
|25
|8
|9
|8
|24
|27
|-3
|44
|11th
|Atlético-GO
|31
|25
|7
|10
|8
|20
|23
|-3
|41
|12th
|America-MG
|31
|26
|7
|10
|9
|25
|29
|-4
|40
|13th
|São Paulo
|31
|26
|6
|13
|7
|21
|26
|-5
|40
|14th
|Ceará
|30
|24
|6
|12
|6
|22
|25
|-3
|42
|15th
|Youth
|28
|26
|6
|10
|10
|25
|33
|-8
|36
|16th
|saints
|28
|25
|6
|10
|9
|23
|32
|-9
|37
|17th
|Bahia
|27
|25
|7
|6
|12
|28
|38
|-10
|36
|18th
|sport
|26
|26
|6
|8
|12
|14
|22
|-8
|33
|19th
|Guild
|23
|24
|6
|5
|13
|20
|28
|-8
|32
|20th
|Chapecoense
|13
|26
|1
|10
|15
|23
|44
|-21
|17
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 10/12/2021
19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 Atlético-GO
9:30 pm – Bahia 0 x 0 Palmeiras
Games on 10/13/2021
19:00 – Chapecoense 1 x 1 Athletico-PR
19:00 – Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Santos
19:00 – Flamengo 3 x 1 Youth
20:30 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 Guild
21:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense
9:30 pm – International 3 x 1 America-MG
Games on 10/14/2021
19:00 – Cuiabá 1 x 0 Sport
19:00 – São Paulo 1 x 1 Ceará
Watch the games of the 27th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 10/16/2021
19:00 – Chapecoense x Fortaleza
21:00 – America-MG x Bahia
Games on 10/17/2021
16:00 – Palmeiras x International
4:00 pm – Athletico-PR x Fluminense
18:15 – Atlético-GO x Atlético-MG
18:15 – Ceará x Red Bull Bragantino
6:15 pm – Guild x Youth
8:30 pm – Flamengo x Cuiabá
8:30 pm – Sport x Santos
Games on 10/18/2021
20:00 – São Paulo x Corinthians
See more at: Brazilian Championship.